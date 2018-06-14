‘Superfly’ Buzzes to $1.2 Million Box Office Launch

Sony’s “Superfly” remake buzzed to $1.2 million at 2,200 North American locations on its opening day on Wednesday.

The studio said the crime drama remains on track to take in $10 million to $12 million over the next five days.

“Superfly” got a two-day head start, debuting ahead of Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” which is expected to gross between $125 million and $140 million this weekend when it bows at over 4,400 locations. Warner Bros. and New Line’s R-rated comedy “Tag” is also launching, targeting a release between $12 million and $16 million in more than 3,000 theaters. Both “Incredibles 2” and “Tag” will hold preview screenings on Thursday night.

Music video helmer Director X took the reins on the remake of 1972 blaxploitation classic “Super Fly.”

The new film, which carries a $16 million budget, follows Trevor Jackson as Youngblood Priest — a career criminal who tries to escape the Atlanta drug scene, only to have one bad deal drag him back down. Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, and Jennifer Morrison co-star. Rapper Future co-produced and wrote all new songs for the movie. “Watchmen” scribe Alex Tse penned the script.

The original “Super Fly,” starring Ron O’Neal and directed by Gordon Parks, was hugely profitable at the box office, making $30 million from a $500,000 budget. While the film became a cult hit, its soundtrack — composed by R&B legend Curtis Mayfield — became even more popular and ultimately topped “Super Fly’s” box office earnings.