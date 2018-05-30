Sundance Exec Katie Doering Joins Women-Centric Production Company Majority

Veteran Sundance Institute producer Katie Doering has joined the four-month-old production company Majority as executive producer.

Majority, which has an all-women roster, announced Wednesday that Doering will work closely with managing director Senain Kheshgi and executive producer Jonathon Ker to get directors work in branded content and digital advertising.

Previously, Doering was producer of Sundance Catalyst and led the Women at Sundance Fellowship at the Sundance Institute. She produced programs that facilitated introductions between filmmakers and leading executives from such entities as Droga5, Arts and Sciences, Kate Spade, Refinery29, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, M&C Saatchi, and the Kering Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie to our team,” said Kheshgi. “She is an experienced executive whose ability to develop independent talent for commercial excellence reflects Majority’s vision for the future of branded content. Katie adds an exciting perspective that underscores our commitment to bridging the independent film and commercial worlds for women filmmakers.”

While at Sundance, Doering shepherded such projects as Boots Riley’s “Sorry To Bother You,” Yance Ford’s “Strong Island,” and Jen Brea’s “Unrest” via the Sundance Catalyst Initiative. As the lead producer of the Women at Sundance fellows program, Doering worked with filmmakers Janicza Bravo (“Lemon”), Elizabeth Wood (“White Girl”), and Pamela Romanowsky (“The Adderall Diaries”).

“I’m excited to step into this role at Majority at a time when both the worlds of advertising and media are rapidly changing,” Doering said. “My work at Sundance was focused on breaking down the many barriers to entry women creatives face as independent filmmakers, and culminated during the watershed moment of #metoo. Now I have the opportunity to continue this charge, but with a focus on commercial content and cultivating relationships between our women creatives and leading brands.”

Prior to her tenure at Sundance, Doering worked in documentary film and nonfiction television production with projects for A&E, PBS, TLC, HBO and the Discovery Channel. She produced the documentary feature “Angry Sky” for ESPN’s “30 For 30” series, as well as “The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia,” both of which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She began her career as an assistant on Martin Scorsese’s “The Blues” before working at the PBS series “POV.”