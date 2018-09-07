Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston’s ‘The Upside’ Gets January Release Date

STX Entertainment has set a Jan. 11 release date for the comedy-drama “The Upside,” starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman.

The Upside” premiered a year ago at the Toronto International Film Festival when the movie was still owned by the Weinstein Company, before it collapsed amid the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. STX Entertainment made a deal last month to partner with Lantern Entertainment to handle worldwide distribution on Neil Burger’s remake of the French hit “The Intouchables.”

Hart portrays a recently paroled ex-convict who strikes up an unusual friendship with a paralyzed billionaire, played by Cranston. Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King also star. Producers are Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch.

The original French movie starred Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy in the story of the friendship that develops between a quadriplegic millionaire and his caregiver. “Intouchables” grossed close to $430 million worldwide in 2011 and TWC picked up remake rights that year as part of a deal to release the original domestically. The original film was directed by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano. Sy won the César Award for best actor and the film received seven other César nominations, including best film, which it lost to “The Artist.”

