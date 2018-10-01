You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Studiocanal Acquires Library of ‘The Intouchables’ Producer

The Upside Intouchables
CREDIT: Courtesy of TIFF

Studiocanal has acquired the library of Quad, the Paris-based production company behind Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s French comedy blockbuster “The Intouchables.”

Besides “The Intouchables,” Quad’s library includes other films by Nakache and Toledano, such as “Samba” with Omar Sy and Charlotte Gainsbourg and “Nos Jours Heureux,” as well as Alexandre Coffre’s “Eyjafjallajökull” starring Dany Boon. The library acquired by Studiocanal comprises 12 titles in total.

Studiocanal boasts a vast library of more than 5,500 movies covering 100 years of film history. These titles include “Terminator 2,” “Rambo,” “Total Recall,” “Voyage au Bout de l’Enfer,” “Mulholland Drive,” “The Pianist” and “A bout de souffle.”

“We’re very happy about this acquisition which allows us to enrich further Studiocanal’s library, one of the world’s most prestigious, with 5,500 titles from 60 countries,” said Didier Lupfer, Studiocanal’s managing director.

“We also have some of the most successful French films of the last few years which have traveled well internationally, as did ‘The Intouchables,'” Lupfer added.

The executive said Studiocanal had the ambition to “promote a vast European film heritage by regrouping leading world cinema talents.”

Quad was founded by Nicolas Duval-Adassovsky, who currently runs the company. Recent credits include Toledano and Nakache’s latest film, “C’est La Vie,” which played at Toronto and earned 10 Cesar (France’s top film awards) nominations.

