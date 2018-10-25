Studiocanal Names Elizabeth Trotman Its New U.K. Managing Director

Elizabeth Trotman is swapping Australia and New Zealand for the U.K. She has been named managing director of Studiocanal U.K. after having run the company’s Australasian operations since 2016.

Trotman’s move is another change at Studiocanal U.K. following the departure of Danny Perkins in June after more than a decade at the helm. Nicola Shindler, who previously ran Studiocanal producer Red Production Company, was named Studiocanal U.K. CEO last month.

Trotman will report to Shindler. “Elizabeth has been very successful in running Studiocanal Australia and New Zealand, where she oversaw the launch of numerous box office performers, including ‘Paddington 2,’ ‘John Wick 2’ and ‘The Guernsey Literary Potato Peel Pie Society,’” Shindler said, adding: “Her in-depth knowledge of the company and of the entertainment industry, including the U.K. market where she worked before, will be a great addition to Studiocanal U.K., and we are very happy to have her on board.”

The game of musical chairs at Studiocanal means it now needs an Australia and New Zealand boss. The company said it would make that announcement soon.

Prior to Studiocanal, Trotman worked for the the commercial arm of the BBC and Disney in Asia, and for Warner Bros. in the U.K. She has distributed movies including “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Queen.” Trotman begins in the London-based role at the beginning of 2019.