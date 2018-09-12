Student Academy 2018 Winners Announced

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has chosen 19 students as winners of the 45th Student Academy Awards.

For the first time, a team of five directors is being honored in the international animation category. Previously, the category was limited to honoring two directors per film. All Student Academy Award-winning films are eligible to compete for 2018 Academy Awards in the animated short film, live action short film, or documentary short subject categories.

This year’s Student Academy Awards will be held on Oct. 11 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. The 2018 winners join the ranks of past title-holders, including Spike Lee, Patricia Cardoso, Cary Fukunaga, and Robert Zemeckis.

This year’s winners include:

Alternative
“Reanimated,” Shae Demandt, Florida State University

Animation
“Daisy,” Yu Yu, University of Southern California
“Raccoon and the Light,” Hanna Kim, California Institute of the Arts
“Re-Gifted,” Eaza Shukla, Ringling College of Arts and Design

Documentary
“An Edited Life,” Mathieu Faure, New York University
“Dust Rising,” Lauren Schwartzman, University of California, Berkeley
“Love & Loss,” Yiying Li, USC

Narrative 
“Esta Es Tu Cuba”/”This Is Your Cuba,” Brian Robau, Chapman University
“Lalo’s House,” Kelley Kali, USC
“Spring Flower,” Hua Tong, USC

Foreign Animation
“The Green Bird,” Pierre Perveyrie, Maximilien Bougeois, Marine Goalard, Irina Nguyen-Duc and Quentin Dubois; MOPA (France)

Foreign Documentary
“Nomadic Doctor,” Mart Bira, University of Hertfordshire (England)

Foreign Narrative
“A Siege,” István Kovács, University of Theatre and Film Arts, Budapest (Hungary)
“Almost Everything,” Lisa Gertsch, Zurich University of the Arts (Switzerland)
“Get Ready with Me,” Jonatan Etzler, Stockholm Academy of the Arts (Sweden)

