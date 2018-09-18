AGC International Closes Deals in Italy, France, Australia on Michael Moore’s ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Protest in New York before the US Presidential Inauguration
CREDIT: JASON SZENES/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

AGC International has closed a series of significant international distribution deals for “Fahrenheit 11/9” following the Michael Moore documentary’s Toronto International Film Festival debut. The film, a blistering broadside against President Trump, received warm reviews, with some critics calling it Moore’s strongest work in years.

As Toronto drew to a close, the AGC team closed deals with TF1 in France, Lucky Red in Italy, FeelGood Entertainment in Greece, Kinoswiat in Poland, Siber in ex-Yugoslavia, Kurmaca Film in Turkey, Madman in Australia and New Zealand, PVR in India, and with TSI for airlines. This follows on the pacts the company closed at the beginning of the Toronto market with MGM in Latin America and the U.K. where Vertigo will release the film, Weltkino in Germany, Dea Planeta in Spain, Svensk in Scandinavia, Splendid in Benelux, Ascot Elite in Switzerland, Gaga in Japan, Noori Pictures in South Korea, Bravos Pictures in China and Hong Kong, United King in Israel, and Salim Ramia in the Middle East.

AGC International is the international sales and distribution division of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. The content company is less than a year old and has already signed up a number of important projects. It is busy making deals for Laika animation’s ‘Missing Link’ and the Roland Emmerich World War II epic “Midway.” Ford is an industry veteran, having previously run IM Global and been an executive at Miramax Films.

Related

The “Fahrenheit 11/9” deals were overseen by AGC Studios President of Worldwide Distribution Michael Rothstein. “It was great to have such an exciting film for AGC’s first Toronto market, and to see the buzz the film created among buyers, as well as the critics and the audiences in Toronto,” said Rothstein in a statement.

“Fahrenheit 11/9” doesn’t just tackle Trumpism — it casts a wide net, looking at everything from the Parkland shootings to the Flint water crisis. It was the opening night film at Toronto.

Moore’s film will be released domestically by Briarcliff Entertainment, a new studio from former Open Road chief Tom Ortenberg. The film opens wide in North America on Friday.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • Protest in New York before the

    AGC International Closes Deals in Italy, France, Australia on Michael Moore's 'Fahrenheit 11/9' (EXCLUSIVE)

    AGC International has closed a series of significant international distribution deals for “Fahrenheit 11/9” following the Michael Moore documentary’s Toronto International Film Festival debut. The film, a blistering broadside against President Trump, received warm reviews, with some critics calling it Moore’s strongest work in years. As Toronto drew to a close, the AGC team closed […]

  • Watergate TV Series

    'Watergate' Opening Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    AGC International has closed a series of significant international distribution deals for “Fahrenheit 11/9” following the Michael Moore documentary’s Toronto International Film Festival debut. The film, a blistering broadside against President Trump, received warm reviews, with some critics calling it Moore’s strongest work in years. As Toronto drew to a close, the AGC team closed […]

  • 'Birds of Passage' Open Miami Film

    'Birds of Passage' to Open Miami Film Festival's GEMS Event

    AGC International has closed a series of significant international distribution deals for “Fahrenheit 11/9” following the Michael Moore documentary’s Toronto International Film Festival debut. The film, a blistering broadside against President Trump, received warm reviews, with some critics calling it Moore’s strongest work in years. As Toronto drew to a close, the AGC team closed […]

  • Captain Marvel

    Brie Larson Takes Flight in 'Captain Marvel' First Trailer

    AGC International has closed a series of significant international distribution deals for “Fahrenheit 11/9” following the Michael Moore documentary’s Toronto International Film Festival debut. The film, a blistering broadside against President Trump, received warm reviews, with some critics calling it Moore’s strongest work in years. As Toronto drew to a close, the AGC team closed […]

  • The House With a Clock in

    Film Review: Jack Black in 'The House with a Clock in Its Walls'

    AGC International has closed a series of significant international distribution deals for “Fahrenheit 11/9” following the Michael Moore documentary’s Toronto International Film Festival debut. The film, a blistering broadside against President Trump, received warm reviews, with some critics calling it Moore’s strongest work in years. As Toronto drew to a close, the AGC team closed […]

  • Italian Producer Andrea Occhipinti Poses on

    Head of Italian Distributors' Group Resigns Over Venice-Netflix Release Spat

    AGC International has closed a series of significant international distribution deals for “Fahrenheit 11/9” following the Michael Moore documentary’s Toronto International Film Festival debut. The film, a blistering broadside against President Trump, received warm reviews, with some critics calling it Moore’s strongest work in years. As Toronto drew to a close, the AGC team closed […]

  • The Sisters Brothers

    ‘The Sisters Brothers,’ ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ Added to London Film Festival Lineup

    AGC International has closed a series of significant international distribution deals for “Fahrenheit 11/9” following the Michael Moore documentary’s Toronto International Film Festival debut. The film, a blistering broadside against President Trump, received warm reviews, with some critics calling it Moore’s strongest work in years. As Toronto drew to a close, the AGC team closed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad