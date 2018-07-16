MoviePass Parent’s Stock Plunges Again to Record Low

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Moviepass
CREDIT: Courtesy of Moviepass

Wall Street is continuing to give MoviePass a big thumbs-down as the stock of parent Helios and Matheson Analytics cratered Monday.

It plunged 26%, declining by 4 cents to 11 cents. The issue has lost more than 98% of its value this year and has continued to decline in recent weeks in the wake of AMC’s launch on June 20 of a discount pricing program, allowing customers to see three movies a week for a $19.95 monthly fee.

MoviePass has more than 3 million subscribers and allows customers the chance to see a movie a day for a monthly fee of $9.99. But Wall Street has been losing faith in whether MoviePass can survive by selling data about its customers and striking marketing partnerships. The issue took a major hit after a May 8 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that revealed it had $15.5 million in available cash at the end of April, plus $27.9 million on deposit with merchants while monthly expenses totaled $21.7 million.

On July 5, MoviePass launched a “peak pricing” surcharge for the most popular titles at the most popular showtimes. Helios and Matheson has scheduled a special meeting of shareholders for July 23 at the Empire State Building in New York City to increase the number of the company’s authorized common stock from 500 million to 5 billion and approve a one-time reverse stock split.

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest exhibitor, has been disparaging the popular subscription service as a house of cards for nearly a year as “unsustainable” because MoviePass pays exhibitors the full price of the tickets that it’s subscribers use. Its new discount offering is being run through its loyalty program AMC Stubs, and has been dubbed AMC Stubs A-List. In a clear dig towards MoviePass, a thorn in the exhibition business’ side because of its discounted ticketing, AMC calls its pricing “sustainable.”

More Film

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Parent's Stock Plunges Again to Record Low

    Wall Street is continuing to give MoviePass a big thumbs-down as the stock of parent Helios and Matheson Analytics cratered Monday. It plunged 26%, declining by 4 cents to 11 cents. The issue has lost more than 98% of its value this year and has continued to decline in recent weeks in the wake of […]

  • Timothee Chalamet

    Timothee Chalamet in Talks to Star in Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'

    Wall Street is continuing to give MoviePass a big thumbs-down as the stock of parent Helios and Matheson Analytics cratered Monday. It plunged 26%, declining by 4 cents to 11 cents. The issue has lost more than 98% of its value this year and has continued to decline in recent weeks in the wake of […]

  • Taraji P Henson Sam Rockwell

    Taraji P. Henson-Sam Rockwell Drama 'Best of Enemies' Bought by STX

    Wall Street is continuing to give MoviePass a big thumbs-down as the stock of parent Helios and Matheson Analytics cratered Monday. It plunged 26%, declining by 4 cents to 11 cents. The issue has lost more than 98% of its value this year and has continued to decline in recent weeks in the wake of […]

  • Harrison Ford plane incident

    Harrison Ford Eyes 'Call of the Wild' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Wall Street is continuing to give MoviePass a big thumbs-down as the stock of parent Helios and Matheson Analytics cratered Monday. It plunged 26%, declining by 4 cents to 11 cents. The issue has lost more than 98% of its value this year and has continued to decline in recent weeks in the wake of […]

  • San Diego Comic Con Preview 2017

    Variety Announces Comic-Con Studio and Kick-Off Party With YouTube

    Wall Street is continuing to give MoviePass a big thumbs-down as the stock of parent Helios and Matheson Analytics cratered Monday. It plunged 26%, declining by 4 cents to 11 cents. The issue has lost more than 98% of its value this year and has continued to decline in recent weeks in the wake of […]

  • Israeli Film Industry Furious Over Proposed

    Israeli Film Industry Furious Over Proposed Funding Changes

    Wall Street is continuing to give MoviePass a big thumbs-down as the stock of parent Helios and Matheson Analytics cratered Monday. It plunged 26%, declining by 4 cents to 11 cents. The issue has lost more than 98% of its value this year and has continued to decline in recent weeks in the wake of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad