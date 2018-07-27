Steven Zaillian Developing Anthrax Attacks Movie ‘Mirage Man’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steven Zaillian
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

20th Century Fox and Steven Zaillian are developing a movie about the deadly 2001 anthrax attacks and the search for the killer.

The studio has bought the feature rights to David Willman’s 2011 book “The Mirage Man: Bruce Ivins, the Anthrax Attacks, and America’s Rush to War.” Zaillian and Cybill Lui are the producers.

The anthrax attacks began on Sept. 18, 2001, a week after the 9/11 attacks, with letters sent surreptitiously from a mailbox in New Jersey to media and political figures in New York, Florida, and Washington D.C. Exposure to anthrax killed five people and infecting 17 others.

Authorities first focused on bio-weapons expert Steven Hatfill, who was eventually exonerated. Speculation emerged that the attacks were linked to Al-Qaeda, serving as part of the pretext for the U.S.-led coalition launching the Iraq War in 2003. Bruce Edwards Ivins, a scientist who worked at the government’s biodefense labs, became a suspect in 2005 and committed suicide by overdosing on acetaminophen in 2008.

Willman’s book explores the faulty investigative work that led to the public smearing of Hatfill and details Ivins as a deeply troubled scientist who for more than 20 years had unlimited access to the U.S. Army’s stocks of deadly anthrax. Willman won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for his expose of seven unsafe prescription drugs that had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Zaillian produced “Red Sparrow” through his Film Rites company. He adapted Martin Scorsese’s upcoming crime drama “The Irishman,” starring Robert De Niro. Zaillian has been nominated for Oscars for his scripts for “Awakenings,” “Gangs of New York,” and “Moneyball,” and won the Academy Award for “Schindler’s List.” The news about “The Mirage Man” was first reported by Deadline.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Mowgli Trailer

    Netflix Nabs Andy Serkis' 'Mowgli' From Warner Bros.

    20th Century Fox and Steven Zaillian are developing a movie about the deadly 2001 anthrax attacks and the search for the killer. The studio has bought the feature rights to David Willman’s 2011 book “The Mirage Man: Bruce Ivins, the Anthrax Attacks, and America’s Rush to War.” Zaillian and Cybill Lui are the producers. The […]

  • 'Skyscraper' Actor Chin Han on His

    'Skyscraper' Actor Chin Han Looks Back on His First Hollywood Film Role

    20th Century Fox and Steven Zaillian are developing a movie about the deadly 2001 anthrax attacks and the search for the killer. The studio has bought the feature rights to David Willman’s 2011 book “The Mirage Man: Bruce Ivins, the Anthrax Attacks, and America’s Rush to War.” Zaillian and Cybill Lui are the producers. The […]

  • Steven Zaillian

    Steven Zaillian Developing Anthrax Attacks Movie 'Mirage Man'

    20th Century Fox and Steven Zaillian are developing a movie about the deadly 2001 anthrax attacks and the search for the killer. The studio has bought the feature rights to David Willman’s 2011 book “The Mirage Man: Bruce Ivins, the Anthrax Attacks, and America’s Rush to War.” Zaillian and Cybill Lui are the producers. The […]

  • Rick Famuyiwa

    Disney Developing African Princess Fairytale Movie 'Sade'

    20th Century Fox and Steven Zaillian are developing a movie about the deadly 2001 anthrax attacks and the search for the killer. The studio has bought the feature rights to David Willman’s 2011 book “The Mirage Man: Bruce Ivins, the Anthrax Attacks, and America’s Rush to War.” Zaillian and Cybill Lui are the producers. The […]

  • 'Luz' Review

    Fantasia Film Review: 'Luz'

    20th Century Fox and Steven Zaillian are developing a movie about the deadly 2001 anthrax attacks and the search for the killer. The studio has bought the feature rights to David Willman’s 2011 book “The Mirage Man: Bruce Ivins, the Anthrax Attacks, and America’s Rush to War.” Zaillian and Cybill Lui are the producers. The […]

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Hit by Outage After Temporarily Running Out of Cash

    20th Century Fox and Steven Zaillian are developing a movie about the deadly 2001 anthrax attacks and the search for the killer. The studio has bought the feature rights to David Willman’s 2011 book “The Mirage Man: Bruce Ivins, the Anthrax Attacks, and America’s Rush to War.” Zaillian and Cybill Lui are the producers. The […]

  • Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea Land Rights to 'Big Little Lies' Author's New Novel

    20th Century Fox and Steven Zaillian are developing a movie about the deadly 2001 anthrax attacks and the search for the killer. The studio has bought the feature rights to David Willman’s 2011 book “The Mirage Man: Bruce Ivins, the Anthrax Attacks, and America’s Rush to War.” Zaillian and Cybill Lui are the producers. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad