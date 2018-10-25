You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Steve Mosko Tapped as Village Roadshow Entertainment CEO

Brent Lang

CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Steve Mosko has been named the chief executive officer of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group.

Bruce Berman, Village Roadshow Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO, will remain in his position and report to Mosko. Greg Basser, the company’s current CEO, who has worked with the Village Roadshow Group for the past 33 years and co-founded VREG and Village Roadshow Pictures 20 years ago this month, is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Mosko is best known for his stint as the chairman of Sony Pictures Television. His appointment is something of a surprise. He had been working with Jeff Robinov, the former head of Warner Bros. film studio, to revive Studio 8, Robinov’s floundering entertainment company. Mosko had been expected to oversee Studio 8’s television efforts.

Village Roadshow’s credits include The Matrix trilogy, the Sherlock Holmes series, “American Sniper,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and “Ready Player One.”

