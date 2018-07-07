Steve Ditko, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Co-Creator, Dies at 90

Steve Ditko, comic book artist and co-creator with Stan Lee of such legendary comic book characters as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, has died. He was 90 years old.

The New York Police Department confirmed to Variety he was found dead in his apartment in Manhattan in late June. His death only came to light on Friday.

Among the other comics he created are Squirrel Girl, Mr. A, Captain Atom and Question. Ditko and Lee created Spider-Man in 1961, and Ditko was responsible for character’s signature attributes such as his costume, the web shooters and the red and blue color scheme. Doctor Strange debuted in 1963, but Ditko split with Marvel in the mid-60s after tangling with Lee.

more to come…