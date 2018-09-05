Steve Bannon Slips In Quietly to Venice Premiere of ‘American Dharma’

Nick Vivarelli

Steve Bannon 60 Minutes
Steve Bannon eluded paparazzi but showed up for the world premiere Wednesday of Errol Morris-directed “American Dharma,” the documentary about him that has created a stir at the Venice Film Festival following its press screening.

The former top Trump adviser, who was recently dropped as a participant at The New Yorker festival, was expected to enter the Sala Grande theater on the Lido via the red carpet. Instead, Bannon walked in through a side entrance just as the screening was about to start and sat in a balcony seat at the back.

He was dressed informally in a dark T-shirt and looked quite scruffy. Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera said Bannon’s security detail had advised him not to attend and confirmed that the alt-right maven entered the screening through a side door.

During a press conference before the official screening, Morris was grilled by journalists who asked whether dedicating a film to Bannon was “normalizing” his right-wing views. That point was also raised by Variety critic Owen Gleiberman in his review.

“If you walked into ‘American Dharma,’ Errol Morris’s documentary about Stephen K. Bannon, knowing nothing about Donald Trump’s former adviser (who he is, what he’s done, what he stands for), you’d probably find him to be a fascinating, compelling, and at times even charming figure,” Gleiberman wrote. “If that sounds like a swipe against the movie, it is.”

“Did I struggle with the question?” Morris said at the press conference. “The answer is yes. If the question is am I still struggling with it, the answer would still be yes.”

However, he added, “my answer is not to remain silent and not make the movie. I believe I’ve done something different….Trying to explore the nature of what [Bannon] calls national populism, what it means for the world, for my country, I think is absolutely essential.”

  • 'At Eternity's Gate' Trailer: Willem Dafoe

    Willem Dafoe Illuminates Vincent Van Gogh's Brilliance in First 'At Eternity's Gate' Trailer

  • Steve Bannon 60 Minutes

    Steve Bannon Slips In Quietly to Venice Premiere of 'American Dharma'

  Venice Film Review: Steve Bannon in 'American Dharma'

    Venice Film Review: Steve Bannon in 'American Dharma'

  Errol Morris Defends Decision to Make Steve Bannon Documentary

    Errol Morris Defends Decision to Make Steve Bannon Documentary

  • Robert Redford as "Forrest Tucker" in

    ‘The Old Man and the Gun’ Set for European Premiere at Zurich Film Festival

  • US artist Julian Schnabel (L) with

    Julian Schnabel On Doing Some van Gogh Paintings Himself For 'At Eternity's Gate'

