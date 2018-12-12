×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sterling K. Brown to Star in Fox Searchlight’s ‘The Fence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sterling K Brown The Fence
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Following his SAG nomination for actor in a drama series, Sterling K. Brown is in negotiations to star in Fox Searchlight’s biopic “The Fence,” sources tell Variety.

Peter Nicks is on board to direct. George Pelecanos and Dennis Lehane, who originally brought the book to HBO before it landed at Searchlight, teamed up to adapt the script.

Based on the book by award-winning Boston Globe journalist Dick Lehr (“Black Mass”), “The Fence” follows the true story of Michael Cox, an African-American undercover cop who is mistaken for a suspect and brutally beaten by his own force following one of the largest police chases in Boston history. As Cox seeks answers and justice for what happened, he finds himself on the other side of the “blue wall of silence” as the Boston Police Department aggressively covers it up.

Jim Kohlberg and Luke Parker Bowles of Story Mining & Supply Co. and Jeffrey Sharp of Sharp Independent are producing the project. Lehane, Pelecanos, and Siegfried Harris are executive producers.

While a production start date has not yet been officially set, it would likely happen while Brown is on hiatus from his hit NBC show “This Is Us” during the spring.

Related

Since breaking out for his Emmy-winning role as prosecutor Chris Darden on FX’s “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” Brown has been on a tear, starting with “This Is Us,” which also won him an Emmy and earned him another nomination Wednesday morning. Besides the lead actor nomination, Brown also earned noms for ensemble in a drama series with “This is Us” and best picture with “Black Panther.”

Since the start of “This Is Us,” Brown has found time to stay busy during each hiatus, as he was just seen in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and Fox’s “The Predator.”

He recently wrapped production on A24’s “Waves” and is lending his voice to “Frozen 2.” He can be seen next in Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section.”

He is repped by JWS Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Sterling K Brown The Fence

    Sterling K. Brown to Star in Fox Searchlight's 'The Fence' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following his SAG nomination for actor in a drama series, Sterling K. Brown is in negotiations to star in Fox Searchlight’s biopic “The Fence,” sources tell Variety. Peter Nicks is on board to direct. George Pelecanos and Dennis Lehane, who originally brought the book to HBO before it landed at Searchlight, teamed up to adapt [...]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..L to R:

    Ryan Coogler on How 'Black Panther' Broke Barriers Below-the-Line, Too

    With more than $1.3 billion at the global box office, “Black Panther” was one of the year’s biggest hits. Though some people expected just another superhero film, the project turned out to be much deeper and more complex than that. Many called it a social turning point because it was the first blockbuster with a [...]

  • Biggest Box Office Hits of 2018

    The Biggest Box Office Hits and Flops of 2018

    It was the revival nobody saw coming. After a dismal 2017, in which the North American box office tumbled to a three-year low, moviegoing rebounded in a big way. And it wasn’t just superhero tentpoles and animated adventures raking in the green. With all due respect to “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” [...]

  • If Beale Street Could Talk Sharp

    Golden Globes: Amy Adams, Regina King Lead List of Crossover Nominees

    In the age of peak TV, actors, writers, directors and producers, and subsequently their managers and agents, are open for business in any medium, and that new attitude shows in awards nominations, especially when it comes to the Golden Globe acting fields. Amy Adams and Regina King scored nominations in both film and TV categories [...]

  • 2019 Variety Predictions

    2019 Predictions: What's in Store for Film, TV and Music Next Year?

    It would be hard to top the drama of 2018. From media mega-mergers to the rise of Time’s Up, it was a year that had more than its fair share of twists and turns. Leslie Moonves resigned in disgrace, AT&T snapped up Time Warner, Disney inched closer to subsuming Fox and “Black Panther” shattered box [...]

  • Director Christophe Honore poses for photographers

    Christophe Honore's 'Sorry Angel' Wins France's Louis Delluc Prize

    Christophe Honoré’s drama “Sorry Angel,” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival, won France’s prestigious Louis Delluc Prize. Kicking off France’s award season, the Louis Delluc prize is chosen by French critics and has been described as the film equivalent to the Goncourt prize for literature. “Sorry Angel” stars French actors Pierre Deladonchamps [...]

  • SAG Awards: Nominees Include Popular Films

    Screen Actors Guild Props Up Popular Players in Film, Ignores Critical Darlings

    Something noteworthy in the world of awards watching happened last year: For the first time ever, the winner of the Motion Picture Academy’s best picture prize, “The Shape of Water,” was a film not nominated for the Screen Actors Guild’s ensemble award. It was a bit of trivia that stood as a sort of bellwether. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad