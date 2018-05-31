Sterling K. Brown Joins Blake Lively’s ‘Rhythm Section’ as Production Resumes

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sterling K. Brown Predator
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” as production is about to resume in Spain following Lively’s on-set accident.

Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions in London, Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount Pictures announced on Jan. 29 that production had been suspended indefinitely while the actress recovered.

The Rhythm Section” is based on the first of Mark Burnell’s “Stephanie Patrick” series of four British novels. Lively stars as the titular heroine, who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family’s death in an airplane crash after she finds out that it may not have been an accident. Jude Law, Daniel Mays, and Raza Jaffrey are also starring.

Paramount, which is handling worldwide distribution, has dated the thriller for Feb. 22, 2019. “The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer Reed Morano is directing from a script by Burnell.

Brown won Emmys for “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and “This Is Us.” He also nabbed a Golden Globe for the latter show. 

He has starred for two seasons on NBC’s “This Is Us” and appeared in “Black Panther” as N’jobu. He will be seen next in “Hotel Artemis” and Fox’s “Predator.” He is repped by Innovative Artists.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Film

  • Sterling K. Brown Predator

    Sterling K. Brown Joins Blake Lively's 'Rhythm Section' as Production Resumes

    Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” as production is about to resume in Spain following Lively’s on-set accident. Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions in London, Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount […]

  • Toni Collette Playback Podcast

    Playback: Toni Collette on 'Hereditary' and Memories of 'The Sixth Sense'

    Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” as production is about to resume in Spain following Lively’s on-set accident. Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions in London, Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount […]

  • Transilvania's Hungarian Day Takes on Trauma

    Transilvania's Hungarian Day Takes on Trauma of the Past and Present

    Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” as production is about to resume in Spain following Lively’s on-set accident. Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions in London, Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount […]

  • Slender Man

    'Slender Man' Being Shopped to Other Studios as Sony, Producers Clash (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” as production is about to resume in Spain following Lively’s on-set accident. Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions in London, Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount […]

  • Transilvania Goes Back to the USSR

    Transilvania Goes Back to the USSR for Stories That Transcend Politics

    Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” as production is about to resume in Spain following Lively’s on-set accident. Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions in London, Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount […]

  • 'Buy Me a Gun' Review: An

    Film Review: 'Buy Me a Gun'

    Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” as production is about to resume in Spain following Lively’s on-set accident. Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions in London, Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount […]

  • Renee Zellweger's Judy Garland Movie Plans

    Renee Zellweger's Judy Garland Biopic Acquired by Roadside Attractions, LD Entertainment

    Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” as production is about to resume in Spain following Lively’s on-set accident. Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions in London, Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad