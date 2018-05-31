Sterling K. Brown Joins Blake Lively’s ‘Rhythm Section’ as Production Resumes

Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” as production is about to resume in Spain following Lively’s on-set accident.

Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions in London, Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount Pictures announced on Jan. 29 that production had been suspended indefinitely while the actress recovered.

“The Rhythm Section” is based on the first of Mark Burnell’s “Stephanie Patrick” series of four British novels. Lively stars as the titular heroine, who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family’s death in an airplane crash after she finds out that it may not have been an accident. Jude Law, Daniel Mays, and Raza Jaffrey are also starring.

Paramount, which is handling worldwide distribution, has dated the thriller for Feb. 22, 2019. “The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer Reed Morano is directing from a script by Burnell.

Brown won Emmys for “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and “This Is Us.” He also nabbed a Golden Globe for the latter show.

He has starred for two seasons on NBC’s “This Is Us” and appeared in “Black Panther” as N’jobu. He will be seen next in “Hotel Artemis” and Fox’s “Predator.” He is repped by Innovative Artists.