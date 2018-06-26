Stephen King’s ‘Boogeyman’ Movie in the Works With ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers

Fox is developing a horror movie based on Stephen King’s short story “The Boogeyman” with “A Quiet Place” screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

The project has been set up with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. Beck and Woods will be executive producers on “The Boogeyman” with Madhouse Entertainment’s Robyn Meisinger, Adam Kolbrenner, and Ryan Cunningham. JR Young will oversee for the studio.

“The Boogeyman,” first published in 1973, takes place in a psychiatrist’s office where a man describes the murders of his three young children — with all three dying after crying “Boogeyman.” The story has been made into a short film several times.

Beck and Woods teamed on the screenplay for “A Quite Place” with director John Krasinski. The writers grew up together in Iowa, and began working on “A Quiet Place” five years ago.

“Sound is such a crucial part of horror films, ” Woods told Variety at a recent Writers Guild event. “Our idea was that we wanted to turn the sound itself like the shark from ‘Jaws’ and make it the monster of the movie.”

Paramount is developing a sequel to “A Quiet Place,” which grossed $330 million worldwide on a $17 million budget. The most recent adaptation of King’s work, “It,” was the biggest horror movie in history with worldwide grosses of $700 million with a sequel due out in September, 2019.

21 Laps produces Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Other projects include the “Night at the Museum” franchise and the upcoming movie releases “Kin” and “The Darkest Minds.”

King is repped by Paradigm and Gang, Tyre. Beck and Woods are repped by ICM Partners, Madhouse, and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips; 21 Laps is repped by WME and Ziffren/Brittenham. Madhouse is repped by Myman, Greenspan. The news was first reported by Deadline.