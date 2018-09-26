Starline Boards Igor Voloshin’s Thriller ‘The Cellar’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Starline

Starline has taken international rights to “The Cellar,” the crime thriller from Russian filmmaker Igor Voloshin (“Bedouin”).

The picture is a three-way co-production between Slovakia’s Furia Film, Russia’s Gate Film, and the Czech Republic’s 8Heads Production. It was largely filmed in the Slovak Republic where it will be released this week through Italfilm.

“The Cellar” stars French-American actor Jean-Marc Barr (“The Big Blue”) as a jobbing musician in a failing marriage who decides to take the law into his own hands when his teenage daughter goes missing. Voloshin regular Olga Simonova (“Bedouin”) stars alongside Barr, with Milan Ondrik (“Eva Nova”), John Robinson (“Elephant”) and newcomers, Simoneta Hladka and Dalibor Stofan providing support.

U.K.-based sales outfit Starline has been building a lineup of world cinema titles that sit alongside its roster of feature documentaries. It recently acquired Tom Collins’ Irish-language period drama “Penance.”

Starline’s director of acquisitions Piers Nightingale did the deal for “The Cellar” with Furia Film’s Livia Filusova. “Exploring the extreme lengths a parent will go to for the sake of a child, Voloshin’s Cellar opens the door on something universally primal, and we can’t wait to bring this darkly compelling thriller to the wider, international market,” Nightingale said.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Starline Boards Igor Voloshin’s Thriller ‘The

    Starline Boards Igor Voloshin’s Thriller ‘The Cellar’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Starline has taken international rights to “The Cellar,” the crime thriller from Russian filmmaker Igor Voloshin (“Bedouin”). The picture is a three-way co-production between Slovakia’s Furia Film, Russia’s Gate Film, and the Czech Republic’s 8Heads Production. It was largely filmed in the Slovak Republic where it will be released this week through Italfilm. “The Cellar” […]

  • Alliance Entreprendre Takes Stake in About

    Alliance Entreprendre Becomes Shareholder in About Premium Content

    Starline has taken international rights to “The Cellar,” the crime thriller from Russian filmmaker Igor Voloshin (“Bedouin”). The picture is a three-way co-production between Slovakia’s Furia Film, Russia’s Gate Film, and the Czech Republic’s 8Heads Production. It was largely filmed in the Slovak Republic where it will be released this week through Italfilm. “The Cellar” […]

  • Global Screen Close to Selling Out

    Global Screen Close to Selling Out on Spy Cat Movie 'Marnie’s World' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Starline has taken international rights to “The Cellar,” the crime thriller from Russian filmmaker Igor Voloshin (“Bedouin”). The picture is a three-way co-production between Slovakia’s Furia Film, Russia’s Gate Film, and the Czech Republic’s 8Heads Production. It was largely filmed in the Slovak Republic where it will be released this week through Italfilm. “The Cellar” […]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    'Signal Rock' Set as The Philippines Oscar Contender

    Starline has taken international rights to “The Cellar,” the crime thriller from Russian filmmaker Igor Voloshin (“Bedouin”). The picture is a three-way co-production between Slovakia’s Furia Film, Russia’s Gate Film, and the Czech Republic’s 8Heads Production. It was largely filmed in the Slovak Republic where it will be released this week through Italfilm. “The Cellar” […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Japan Not Expecting Crazy Rich Business With 'Asians'

    Starline has taken international rights to “The Cellar,” the crime thriller from Russian filmmaker Igor Voloshin (“Bedouin”). The picture is a three-way co-production between Slovakia’s Furia Film, Russia’s Gate Film, and the Czech Republic’s 8Heads Production. It was largely filmed in the Slovak Republic where it will be released this week through Italfilm. “The Cellar” […]

  • The Oath

    Film Review: Ike Barinholtz's 'The Oath'

    Starline has taken international rights to “The Cellar,” the crime thriller from Russian filmmaker Igor Voloshin (“Bedouin”). The picture is a three-way co-production between Slovakia’s Furia Film, Russia’s Gate Film, and the Czech Republic’s 8Heads Production. It was largely filmed in the Slovak Republic where it will be released this week through Italfilm. “The Cellar” […]

  • San Sebastian Focus On The Baltics

    San Sebastian Focus on the Baltics: Fostering Relationships Between Similar Markets

    Starline has taken international rights to “The Cellar,” the crime thriller from Russian filmmaker Igor Voloshin (“Bedouin”). The picture is a three-way co-production between Slovakia’s Furia Film, Russia’s Gate Film, and the Czech Republic’s 8Heads Production. It was largely filmed in the Slovak Republic where it will be released this week through Italfilm. “The Cellar” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad