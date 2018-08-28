‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Casts Matt Smith in Key Role (EXCLUSIVE)

From the Whoniverse, to Buckingham Palace, to a galaxy far, far away.

Sources tell Variety that “The Crown” star Matt Smith is joining “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which is currently in production in the U.K. It’s unknown at this time whether the “Doctor Who” alum will be on the side of the rebels or the evil empire.

Smith joins returning cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver, as well as newcomers Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Naomi Ackie. Billy Dee Williams is reprising his role as Lando Calrissian, and Carrie Fisher will be featured as Leia Organa in the final installment of the Skywalker saga, using previously unreleased footage shot for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Fisher died in December 2016 at the age of 60.

Mark Hamill will be returning as Luke Skywalker and Anthony Daniels will reprise his role at C-3PO.

Abrams helmed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and returned to direct this latest installment after Colin Trevorrow exited following creative differences. Abrams filled the role last fall and has spent most of that time working on the script with Chris Terrio. Kathleen Kennedy is producing the pic.

Smith is coming off his Emmy-nominated performance as Prince Philip in Netflix’s “The Crown,” which was also his final season as all the major roles for the third season have been recast. Smith can be seen next in “Charlie Says,” in which he plays Charles Manson. That pic premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

He is repped by UTA and Troika in the U.K.

RELATED VIDEO: