You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Spinoff Movie No Longer in the Works

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Boba Fett movie
CREDIT: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Boba Fett is no longer getting his own spinoff movie.

News emerged in May that Disney and Lucasfilm had been developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold — although the project was never officially announced.

Variety has learned that Lucasfilm is no longer developing the Boba Fett movie project. Disney and Lucasfilm had no comment on Friday.

Boba Fett debuted in 1980’s “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and re-appeared in 1983’s “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” as a mercenary for the Galactic Empire. Jeremy Bulloch played the character in the two movies and Jason Wingreen provided Boba Fett’s voice.

The untitled movie Boba Fett movie would have been one of the studio’s “Star Wars” anthology films, which were being spun off as origin stories. The first anthology film was 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” followed by “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. “Solo,” which opened in late May, was a major disappointment with less than $400 million in worldwide box office.

In the meantime, Disney has been developing its “Star Wars” streaming TV series “The Mandalorian.” It revealed on Oct. 4 that Dave Filoni, who has worked on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels,” will direct the first episode of the series. “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, “Dope’s” Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow (“Jessica Jones”) will direct additional episodes. Jon Favreau will write and executive produce the series.

Related

The plot details were also revealed, with Favreau teasing “The Mandalorian” on Instagram.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the ‘Star Wars’ universe,” read his post, in the style of a “Star Wars” opening crawl. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • Boba Fett movie

    ‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Spinoff Movie No Longer in the Works

    Boba Fett is no longer getting his own spinoff movie. News emerged in May that Disney and Lucasfilm had been developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold — although the project was never officially announced. Variety has learned that Lucasfilm is no longer developing […]

  • George Michael

    Paul Feig's 'Last Christmas' Dated, Will Feature Unreleased George Michael Music

    Boba Fett is no longer getting his own spinoff movie. News emerged in May that Disney and Lucasfilm had been developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold — although the project was never officially announced. Variety has learned that Lucasfilm is no longer developing […]

  • The entrance to the Sony Pictures

    Sony Pictures Promotes Gloria Rico Hann to Executive VP of National Publicity

    Boba Fett is no longer getting his own spinoff movie. News emerged in May that Disney and Lucasfilm had been developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold — although the project was never officially announced. Variety has learned that Lucasfilm is no longer developing […]

  • TIFFCOM: Soon Seeks Spotlight for Saho

    TIFFCOM: Soon Seeks Spotlight for Saho Sasazawa

    Boba Fett is no longer getting his own spinoff movie. News emerged in May that Disney and Lucasfilm had been developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold — although the project was never officially announced. Variety has learned that Lucasfilm is no longer developing […]

  • Kaalan Walker

    'Superfly' Actor and Rapper Kaalan Walker Faces Nine Felony Sexual Assault Charges

    Boba Fett is no longer getting his own spinoff movie. News emerged in May that Disney and Lucasfilm had been developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold — although the project was never officially announced. Variety has learned that Lucasfilm is no longer developing […]

  • Hiroki Hasegawa Opening ceremony, Tokyo Film

    Tokyo Festival Star Hiroki Hasegawa on Getting in Touch With Different Experiences

    Boba Fett is no longer getting his own spinoff movie. News emerged in May that Disney and Lucasfilm had been developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold — although the project was never officially announced. Variety has learned that Lucasfilm is no longer developing […]

  • Yukihiko Tsutsumi: ‘12 Suicidal Teens’ as

    Yukihiko Tsutsumi Pitches ‘12 Suicidal Teens’ as Thoughtful Entertainment

    Boba Fett is no longer getting his own spinoff movie. News emerged in May that Disney and Lucasfilm had been developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold — although the project was never officially announced. Variety has learned that Lucasfilm is no longer developing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad