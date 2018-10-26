‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Spinoff Movie No Longer in the Works

Boba Fett is no longer getting his own spinoff movie.

News emerged in May that Disney and Lucasfilm had been developing a “Star Wars” standalone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Logan” director James Mangold — although the project was never officially announced.

Variety has learned that Lucasfilm is no longer developing the Boba Fett movie project. Disney and Lucasfilm had no comment on Friday.

Boba Fett debuted in 1980’s “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and re-appeared in 1983’s “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” as a mercenary for the Galactic Empire. Jeremy Bulloch played the character in the two movies and Jason Wingreen provided Boba Fett’s voice.

The untitled movie Boba Fett movie would have been one of the studio’s “Star Wars” anthology films, which were being spun off as origin stories. The first anthology film was 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” followed by “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. “Solo,” which opened in late May, was a major disappointment with less than $400 million in worldwide box office.

In the meantime, Disney has been developing its “Star Wars” streaming TV series “The Mandalorian.” It revealed on Oct. 4 that Dave Filoni, who has worked on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels,” will direct the first episode of the series. “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, “Dope’s” Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow (“Jessica Jones”) will direct additional episodes. Jon Favreau will write and executive produce the series.

The plot details were also revealed, with Favreau teasing “The Mandalorian” on Instagram.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the ‘Star Wars’ universe,” read his post, in the style of a “Star Wars” opening crawl. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”