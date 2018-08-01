Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ Gets First Imax Release

2001 A Space Odyssey
CREDIT: MGM/Stanley Kubrick Productions/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi epic “2001: A Space Odyssey” is heading back to the big screen.

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Warner Bros. is releasing the film in Imax in 350 theaters for a one-week limited engagement, starting on Aug. 24. An unrestored 70mm version will be shown in Imax in four venues in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Christopher Nolan recently oversaw “2001: A Space Odyssey’s” restoration in 70mm print, but this is the first time it will be offered in Imax.

“2001: A Space Odyssey” follows Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood as astronauts on a journey to Jupiter with the computer HAL 9000 after the discovery of a mysterious black monolith with a profound effect on human evolution. Since it debuted on April 4, 1968, it is widely considered to be one of the most influential films ever made — a landmark both in terms of its special effects and its narrative daring. The Library of Congress selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1991.

“2001: A Space Odyssey” was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best director and original screenplay, and was also a massive commercial success. Kubrick earned a statue for visual effects. Kubrick produced and co-wrote the screenplay with science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke. It was the highest-grossing film in North America in 1968, and has since gone on to earn $58 million after a number of re-releases.

