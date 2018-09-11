James Badge Dale’s Thriller ‘Standoff at Sparrow Creek’ Bought by RLJE

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the thriller “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” from Cinestate and XYZ Films.

Written by Henry Dunham who is also making his feature directorial debut, the film stars James Badge Dale, Chris Mulkey, Brian Geraghty, Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones”), Patrick Fischler (“Twin Peaks”), Happy Anderson  and Gene Jones.

“The Standoff at Sparrow Creek” premiere Sept. 9 at Midnight Madness at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. RLJE plans to release the film nationally in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD in early 2019.

“This is our seventh collaboration with Dallas Sonnier, the producer of ‘Bone Tomahawk’ and ‘Brawl in Cell Block 99,’” said chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward for RLJE Films. “With a Black List script by Henry Dunham and a talented cast led by James Badge Dale, we are confident we will not disappoint genre enthusiasts at this year’s Midnight Madness at TIFF.”

“The Standoff at Sparrow Creek” is set after a shooting at a police funeral, when Dale’s reclusive ex-cop finds himself unwittingly forced out of retirement when he realizes that the killer belongs to the same militia he joined after quitting the force. Understanding that the shooting could set off a chain reaction of copycat violence across the country, he quarantines his fellow militiamen in the remote lumber mill they call their headquarters and sets about a series of grueling interrogations, intent on ferreting out the killer.

Related

“The Standoff at Sparrow Creek” was produced by Dallas Sonnier (“Brawl in Cell Block 99”) and Amanda Presmyk (“Dragged Across Concrete”) for the Texas-based entertainment studio Cinestate, alongside Sefton Fincham, Johnathan Brownlee and Adam Donaghey. XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin and Todd Brown are executive producers, as well as Danielle Cox, Steve Gossett, Jr., Preston Poulter and Michael Shader.

Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Sonnier and United Talent Agency on behalf of Cinestate and the filmmakers. XYZ Films is handling international sales and introducing the film to buyers at TIFF.

RLJE Films’ past films include “I Kill Giants,” starring Zoe Saldana,”Pilgrimage,” starring Tom Holland, writer-director S. Craig Zahler’s “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” starring Vince Vaughn and “Bone Tomahawk,” starring Kurt Russell.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Give the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • CW Set to Broadcast 2019 Critics'

    CW Set to Broadcast 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

    RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the thriller “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” from Cinestate and XYZ Films. Written by Henry Dunham who is also making his feature directorial debut, the film stars James Badge Dale, Chris Mulkey, Brian Geraghty, Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones”), Patrick Fischler (“Twin Peaks”), Happy Anderson  and Gene Jones. […]

  • James Badge Dale's Thriller 'Standoff at

    James Badge Dale's Thriller 'Standoff at Sparrow Creek' Bought by RLJE

    RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the thriller “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” from Cinestate and XYZ Films. Written by Henry Dunham who is also making his feature directorial debut, the film stars James Badge Dale, Chris Mulkey, Brian Geraghty, Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones”), Patrick Fischler (“Twin Peaks”), Happy Anderson  and Gene Jones. […]

  • The Orchard Buys Jesse Eisenberg Drama

    Toronto: The Orchard Buys Jesse Eisenberg Drama 'Hummingbird Project'

    RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the thriller “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” from Cinestate and XYZ Films. Written by Henry Dunham who is also making his feature directorial debut, the film stars James Badge Dale, Chris Mulkey, Brian Geraghty, Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones”), Patrick Fischler (“Twin Peaks”), Happy Anderson  and Gene Jones. […]

  • Jonathan Majors

    'White Boy Rick' Star Jonathan Majors on His Two Movies at the Toronto Film Festival

    RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the thriller “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” from Cinestate and XYZ Films. Written by Henry Dunham who is also making his feature directorial debut, the film stars James Badge Dale, Chris Mulkey, Brian Geraghty, Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones”), Patrick Fischler (“Twin Peaks”), Happy Anderson  and Gene Jones. […]

  • New Ken Loach Film, 'Sorry We

    New Ken Loach Film, 'Sorry We Missed You,' Picked Up by eOne for U.K.

    RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the thriller “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” from Cinestate and XYZ Films. Written by Henry Dunham who is also making his feature directorial debut, the film stars James Badge Dale, Chris Mulkey, Brian Geraghty, Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones”), Patrick Fischler (“Twin Peaks”), Happy Anderson  and Gene Jones. […]

  • Burt Reynolds Obit Appreciation

    ESPN's Lee Corso Remembers Burt Reynolds, 'a Nice Guy Who Played Nice Guys'

    RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the thriller “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” from Cinestate and XYZ Films. Written by Henry Dunham who is also making his feature directorial debut, the film stars James Badge Dale, Chris Mulkey, Brian Geraghty, Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones”), Patrick Fischler (“Twin Peaks”), Happy Anderson  and Gene Jones. […]

  • Neon Lands Documentary 'The Biggest Little

    Toronto: Neon Lands Documentary 'The Biggest Little Farm' (EXCLUSIVE)

    RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the thriller “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” from Cinestate and XYZ Films. Written by Henry Dunham who is also making his feature directorial debut, the film stars James Badge Dale, Chris Mulkey, Brian Geraghty, Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones”), Patrick Fischler (“Twin Peaks”), Happy Anderson  and Gene Jones. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad