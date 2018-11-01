Stacy Martin Joins Gavin Rothery’s Sci-Fi Movie ‘Archive’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stacy Martin will star in “Archive,” the sci-fi movie from Gavin Rothery, the concept designer on Duncan Jones’ film “Moon.”

Martin (“Vox Lux”) will star opposite Theo James (“Divergent”) in “Archive.” Set in a remote secret facility that works on artificial intelligence, the film follows George (James), who is developing a new AI prototype. But he is hiding a secret ulterior motive; to be reunited with his dead wife.

Independent is producing and selling the film internationally with XYZ handling sales in the North America. The film is financed by Quickfire, Lipsync and Cofiloisirs. It will shoot in Hungary, starting later this month.

Rothery penned the screenplay. He directed the short “The Last Man”; “Archive” is his feature directorial debut. Philip Herd and Cora Palfrey of Independent are producing alongside James. “Gavin has crafted a sci-fi film for the ages,” Herd said. “It’s incredibly satisfying to see such an ambitious project come together with such brilliant talent.”

“’Archive’ is one of those rare sci-fi scripts that is truly original and brings a completely fresh idea to the genre,” added Independent’s head of sales Sarah Lebutsch. “We are hugely excited to be working with Gavin on bringing his idea to life, and couldn’t be happier with cast and crew that have come on board.’’

Martin is represented by 42, Agence Adequat and WME.