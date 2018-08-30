Indie Spirit Awards Nabs 2020 Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Spirit Awards
CREDIT: Courtesy of Film Independent

Film Independent has set the date for the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8 — its usual slot on the day before the Academy Awards.

The organization’s announcement came Thursday. Hollywood guilds are having to deal with a shorter awards season timeline in 2020, thanks to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ recent move of the 2020 Oscar telecast forward by two weeks to Feb. 9.

Earlier this week, the Directors Guild of America set Jan. 25, 2020, as the date for its 72nd awards show; the SAG Awards staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual ceremony; and the Producers Guild of America claimed Jan. 18, 2020, as the date for its 31st annual Producers Guild Awards.

The AMPAS rule changes — which included the creation of a controversial best popular film category and limiting the telecast to three hours — came in response to declining ratings and concerns that viewers had become fatigued by the ever-increasing number of televised awards shows.

Jordan Peele’s horror-comedy “Get Out” dominated this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, winning best picture and best director. Frances McDormand won the best female lead award for the dark comedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” while Timothee Chalamet won best male lead for the drama “Call Me by Your Name.”

Film Independent also announced Thursday that entries were open for the 2019 Spirit Awards. The nominations will be announced on Nov. 16 and the awards will be held on Feb. 23, 2019, and will premiere exclusively on IFC. To be eligible, films must have been shot on a budget of no more than $20 million.

