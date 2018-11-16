Spirit Awards Nominations Led by ‘We the Animals’

with “Eighth Grade,” “First Reformed,” and “You Were Never Really Here” taking four each.

The nominees for best feature are “Eighth Grade,” “First Reformed,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Leave No Trace,” and “You Were Never Really Here.”

Nominations were announced on Friday morning by “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan and Molly Shannon at the W Hotel in Hollywood.

The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 23 — the day before the Academy Awards — in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. The show, now in its 34th year, will air on IFC.

The Spirit Awards are voted on by members of Film Independent and require that movies be produced in the U.S. for less than $20 million. “Get Out” won the best feature film trophy this year. In the prior four years, “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Birdman,” and “12 Years a Slave” won both the Spirit Award and the Oscar for best picture.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Feature:

EIGHTH GRADE

FIRST REFORMED

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

LEAVE NO TRACE

YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE

Best Director Debra Granik, LEAVE NO TRACE Barry Jenkins, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK Tamara Jenkins, PRIVATE LIFE Lynne Ramsay, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE Paul Schrader, FIRST REFORMED

Best First Feature HEREDITARY SORRY TO BOTHER YOU THE TALE WE THE ANIMALS WILDLIFE

Best Male Lead John Cho, SEARCHING Daveed Diggs, BLINDSPOTTING Ethan Hawke, FIRST REFORMED Christian Malheiros, SÓCRATES Joaquin Phoenix, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE

Glenn Close, THE WIFE Toni Collette, HEREDITARY Elsie Fisher, EIGHTH GRADE Regina Hall, SUPPORT THE GIRLS Helena Howard, MADELINE’S MADELINE Carey Mulligan, WILDLIFE

Best Supporting Female Actor

Kayli Carter, PRIVATE LIFE Tyne Daly, A BREAD FACTORY Regina King, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, LEAVE NO TRACE J. Smith-Cameron, NANCY

Best Supporting Male Actor

Raúl Castillo, WE THE ANIMALS

Adam Driver, BLACKKKLANSMAN

Richard E. Grant, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

Josh Hamilton, EIGHTH GRADE

John David Washington, MONSTERS AND MEN

Best Cinematography

Ashley Connor, MADELINE’S MADELINE Diego Garcia, WILDLIFE Benjamin Loeb, MANDY Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, SUSPIRIA Zak Mulligan, WE THE ANIMALS

Best Screenplay

Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, COLETTE

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

Tamara Jenkins, PRIVATE LIFE

Boots Riley, SORRY TO BOTHER YOU

Paul Schrader FIRST REFORMED

Best First Screenplay

Bo Burnham, EIGHTH GRADE

Christina Choe, NANCY

Cory Finley, THOROUGHBREDS

Jennifer Fox, THE TALE

Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), BLAME

Best Documentary

HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING

MINDING THE GAP

OF FATHERS AND SONS

ON HER SHOULDERS

SHIRKERS

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?

Best international film

BURNING (South Korea)

THE FAVOURITE (United Kingdom)

HAPPY AS LAZZARO (Italy)

ROMA (Mexico)

SHOPLIFTERS (Japan)

The Truer Than Fiction Award

Alexandria Bombach, ON HER SHOULDERS

Bing Liu, MINDING THE GAP

RaMell Ross, HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING

Producers Award

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

The Someone to Watch Award

Alex Moratto, SÓCRATES

Ioana Uricaru, LEMONADE

Jeremiah Zagar, WE THE ANIMALS

The Bonnie Award

Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

Robert Altman Award – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

SUSPIRIA

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Casting Directors: Avy Kaufman, Stella Savino

Ensemble Cast: Malgosia Bela, Ingrid Caven, Lutz Ebersdorf, Elena Fokina, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper, Dakota Johnson, Gala Moody, Chloë Grace Moretz, Renée Soutendijk, Tilda Swinton, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler