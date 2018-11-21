Sony Dates Two Spider-Man Universe Movies for 2020

Sony Pictures is staking out two significant dates in 2020 for their piece of the Marvel pie, the Spider-Man universe.

An untitled Sony-Marvel project will hit theaters on July 10, 2020, with an untitled Sony-Marvel sequel following on Oct. 2.

While no specifics were provided in the studio’s announcement, the July project is likely “Morbius,” starring Jared Leto. The October date is presumably a sequel to Tom Hardy’s smash hit “Venom.”

More to come.