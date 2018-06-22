Spider-Man’s ‘Silk,’ a Korean-American Superhero, Gets Her Own Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Silk movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel

A movie is in the works based on the Marvel comic “Silk,” which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon.

Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are developing the film based on a character that first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014 — created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos. She’s part of the basic Peter Parker storyline about a demonstration on the use of radioactive rays at a science exhibit gone wrong. A spider is exposed to large amounts of radiation and bites Parker — giving him the power to become Spider-Man.

Moon, a student in Parker’s class, is also bitten by the radioactive spider around the same time and gains the ability to move at incredible speed, shoot webs out of her fingertips, and possess an advanced Spider-Sense (known as Silk Sense). Tiffany Espensen played the character in last year’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which Pascal produced with Marvel topper Kevin Feige.

Sony had no comment about the project. The logline is under wraps.

Pascal chaired Sony Pictures’ motion picture group until departing in 2015, when she formed Sony-based Pascal Pictures. Since then, she’s also produced “Ghostbusters,” “Molly’s Game,” “The Post” the upcoming Spider-Man spinoffs “Venom” and “Silver & Black,” and “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Silk movie

    Spider-Man's 'Silk,' a Korean-American Superhero, Gets Her Own Movie

    A movie is in the works based on the Marvel comic “Silk,” which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon. Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are developing the film based on a character that first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014 — created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos. She’s part […]

  • Jason Blum Talks 'Get Out 2,'

    Jason Blum on 'Get Out 2' and Why He Couldn't Have Made 'A Quiet Place'

    A movie is in the works based on the Marvel comic “Silk,” which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon. Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are developing the film based on a character that first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014 — created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos. She’s part […]

  • Diego Luna

    L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to Address Latino Association Summit, Diego Luna to Be Honored

    A movie is in the works based on the Marvel comic “Silk,” which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon. Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are developing the film based on a character that first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014 — created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos. She’s part […]

  • NewportFILM Unveils Summer Slate

    NewportFILM Unveils Summer Slate

    A movie is in the works based on the Marvel comic “Silk,” which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon. Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are developing the film based on a character that first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014 — created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos. She’s part […]

  • Lagardere Studios' Imagissime Unveils New Documentaries

    Lagardere Studios' Imagissime Unveils New Slate of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

    A movie is in the works based on the Marvel comic “Silk,” which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon. Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are developing the film based on a character that first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014 — created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos. She’s part […]

  • JEFF GOLDBLUM returns as Dr. Ian

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Charges Toward $133 Million Opening Weekend

    A movie is in the works based on the Marvel comic “Silk,” which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon. Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are developing the film based on a character that first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014 — created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos. She’s part […]

  • Frank Grillo, Anthony Mackie

    Frank Grillo, Anthony Mackie to Reunite in 'Point Blank' Remake

    A movie is in the works based on the Marvel comic “Silk,” which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon. Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are developing the film based on a character that first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014 — created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos. She’s part […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad