‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse’ Casts Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali and Lily Tomlin

Sony Pictures launched the first trailer for the animated adaptation “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse” Wednesday, and confirmed the remaining voice cast.

In addition to Miles Morales as Spider-Man, Jake Johnson is joining the cast as Miles’ reluctant mentor, Peter Parker, with Liev Schreiber playing the larger-than-life crime lord Kingpin; Hailee Steinfeld playing the spunky, free-spirited Spider-Gwen; Mahershala Ali as Miles’ influential uncle Aaron; Brian Tyree Henry playing Miles’ father Jefferson; Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mother Rio; and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

The trailer sees Peter Parker showing Morales the ropes in a universe where more than one can wear the Spider-Man mask.

“One thing I know for sure,” Johnson’s character says. “Don’t do it like me. Do it like you.”

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller said, “We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse. They have generous minds and great big hearts. And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from. We can’t wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen. He’s such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing.”

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman are directing from a screenplay by Lord. The film is produced, in association with Marvel, by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Miller, and Christina Steinberg.