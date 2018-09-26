You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Poll: Which Spider-Man Character Should Get a Standalone Movie?

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kingpin Spider Gwen
CREDIT: Marvel

With “Venom,” which hits theaters next week, Sony is expanding its Spider-Man universe.

The upcoming tentpole stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote and unwittingly adopts the terrifying alter-ego Venom. Venom has a long comic-book history with Spider-Man — in fact, Spidey was Venom’s first host. However, Sony has said that Spider-Man won’t be in this movie, and instead will tell a different origin tale for the famous villain.

It’s far from the only Spider-Man-related property in the works. While the web-slinging hero may not be involved in many of the projects, the studio is mining his universe for standalone projects focusing on several characters. One of the highest-profile films in the works: “Morbius,” starring Jared Leto as a scientist who, after a horrific accident, develops vampiric traits. “Safe House’s” Daniel Espinosa is set to direct the film.

“Silver and Black,” another highly anticipated movie in the works, will focus on two Spider-Man-adjacent characters: the mercenary Silver Sable, and the burglar Black Cat. The movie, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, was set to debut on Feb. 8, 2019, but was pulled from Sony’s release schedule. The studio said at the time that it’s looking for a new date.

Marvel characters Nightwatch and Silk are also being eyed for movies, with Spike Lee in talks to direct the former. We compiled a list of other characters from the Spider-Man universe that Sony may want to look to for standalones. Which movie would you most like to see? Weigh in below!

More Film

  • Kingpin Spider Gwen

    Poll: Which Spider-Man Character Should Get a Standalone Movie?

    With “Venom,” which hits theaters next week, Sony is expanding its Spider-Man universe. The upcoming tentpole stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote and unwittingly adopts the terrifying alter-ego Venom. Venom has a long comic-book history with Spider-Man — in fact, Spidey was Venom’s first host. […]

  • Argentina Oscar Submission Announced: Luis Ortega’s

    Argentina Selects Luis Ortega’s ‘El Angel’ for Foreign Language Oscar Submission

    With “Venom,” which hits theaters next week, Sony is expanding its Spider-Man universe. The upcoming tentpole stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote and unwittingly adopts the terrifying alter-ego Venom. Venom has a long comic-book history with Spider-Man — in fact, Spidey was Venom’s first host. […]

  • Mindy Kaling TCA

    Mindy Kaling on Gender Parity in Hollywood: 'I’ve Seen an Enormous Amount Of Change'

    With “Venom,” which hits theaters next week, Sony is expanding its Spider-Man universe. The upcoming tentpole stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote and unwittingly adopts the terrifying alter-ego Venom. Venom has a long comic-book history with Spider-Man — in fact, Spidey was Venom’s first host. […]

  • TIFFANY HADDISH stars in "Night School,"

    Box Office: Can Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish's 'Night School' Best 'Smallfoot'?

    With “Venom,” which hits theaters next week, Sony is expanding its Spider-Man universe. The upcoming tentpole stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote and unwittingly adopts the terrifying alter-ego Venom. Venom has a long comic-book history with Spider-Man — in fact, Spidey was Venom’s first host. […]

  • null

    Damien Chazelle’s ‘First Man’ to Open Morelia International Film Fest

    With “Venom,” which hits theaters next week, Sony is expanding its Spider-Man universe. The upcoming tentpole stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote and unwittingly adopts the terrifying alter-ego Venom. Venom has a long comic-book history with Spider-Man — in fact, Spidey was Venom’s first host. […]

  • Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman, Amazon Studios Nab Meg Wolitzer Novel 'The Female Persuasion' (EXCLUSIVE)

    With “Venom,” which hits theaters next week, Sony is expanding its Spider-Man universe. The upcoming tentpole stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote and unwittingly adopts the terrifying alter-ego Venom. Venom has a long comic-book history with Spider-Man — in fact, Spidey was Venom’s first host. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad