‘Sopranos’ Prequel Movie Taps Director Alan Taylor

New Line is moving ahead with its movie prequel to “The Sopranos,” hiring Alan Taylor to direct “The Many Saints Of Newark.”

New Line set up the feature film in March when it bought the script from “The Sopranos” creator David Chase. The film is set in the 1960s in Newark, New Jersey, amid conflicts between African-American and Italian residents. Over four days of rioting in July, 1967, 26 people died and hundreds were injured in Newark.

“The Sopranos” was set in contemporary New Jersey, ran for six seasons on HBO between 1999 and 2007. The acclaimed series nabbed 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for Taylor for directing.

Lawrence Konner, who worked on “The Sopranos” with Chase, is a co-writer for the project. Chase will also produce the film. Chase Films’ Nicole Lambert will serve as executive producer.

“The Many Saints Of Newark” is expected to feature younger versions of some of the characters from “The Sopranos.” James Gandolfini, the star of the series, died in 2013.

Taylor directed nine of the 86 episodes of “The Sopranos.” His other TV credits include “Game of Thrones,” “Mad Men,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Electric Dreams.” His feature directing credits include “Thor: The Dark World” and “Terminator Genisys.” Taylor is repped by UTA. The news was first reported by The Wrap.