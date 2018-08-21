Sony Taps Kornél Mundruczó to Direct ‘Inherit the Earth’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kornél Mundruczó has been tapped to direct “Inherit the Earth,” Variety has learned. The science-fiction film has been in development for several years at Sony Pictures in different iterations.

At one point, “Ouija: Origin of Evil” director Mike Flanagan had been attached to write and direct the film. “Inherit the Earth” was initially picked up as a spec script by the studio in 2011. Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes was heavily involved in the project.

At the time, the film was described as centering on Earth’s last survivor, a young girl, and the group of robots who protect her from a pack of highly evolved zombies. It was inspired by a graphic novel. The project is described by insiders as being in very early stages, so it is unlikely to get a greenlight any time soon. It’s also unclear if the plot outlines will change dramatically. The initial deal was made as the success of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Sony’s own “Zombieland” had spurred intense interest in all things undead.

Mundruczó’s wife, Kata Weber, will write the new screenplay. The Hungarian actor and director’s credits include “Jupiter’s Moon,” “White God,” and “Tender Son: The Frankenstein Project.” Weber wrote the screenplays for “Jupiter’s Moon” and “White God,” and has acted in several films.

Mundruczó is represented by CAA, Novo Entertainment, and United Agents in the U.K.