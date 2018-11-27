Sony Developing ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel and Spinoff

Spider-Man’s web of movies is about to grow. Sony Pictures is already developing a sequel and spinoffs to its upcoming animated film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

The announcement comes more than two weeks before “Into the Spider-Verse” hits theaters. Though the latest Spidey project launches on Dec. 14, the studio is moving ahead with installments, citing “incredible buzz.”

Amy Pascal will produce, and it’s likely that Marvel Studios founder Avi Arad and “Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will also be involved. Sony said it is planning a “Spider-Verse” sequel that will continue Miles Morales’ story.

The studio is also looking for other spinoffs, and one that is gaining traction is a Spider-Women film that will focus on three generations of women with Spidey powers. Though no decisions have been made, one of these characters could be Spider-Gwen from the Spider-Verse. Bek Smith will write.

Early tracking shows “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is expected to earn between $25 million to $30 million when it opens in North America. The movie, centered on 13-year-old Brooklynite Miles Morales becoming one of many Spider-Men, is rated PG and marketed toward families, with the hope that the superhero saga will have a long life during the holiday season. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” carries a $90 million budget. Morales was introduced in 2011 in Chapter 4 of the “Ultimate Fallout” Marvel comic book series, which dealt with the aftermath of Peter Parker’s death.

The film was first rendered on computer then frame was finalized by hand. “Into the Spider-Verse” was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Lord and Rothman. The superhero adventure was produced by Lord and Miller, along with Arad, Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. The executive producers are the late Stan Lee, Brian Michael Bendis, and Will Allegra.

Deadline first reported the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” news.