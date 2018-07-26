Sony Pictures Hires Stacy Green to Lead Human Resources

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Sony Pictures Entertainment has named veteran executive Stacy Green to the post of executive vice president and chief people officer, leading the studio’s worldwide human resources function.

The studio announced the hire on Thursday. Green joins the studio with more than 20 years of experience in human resources and “cultural transformation,” according to the announcement, working with NBCUniversal, A+E Networks, Group Nine Media, and Revlon.

Green will replace George Rose, who has led the group for the last 10 years and will be retiring at the end of the summer. Rose has agreed to stay on as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition when Green starts on Sept. 5. She will report to Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of SPE.

“Having a strong and dynamic leader in this function is critically important at such a transformative time in our industry and at our studio,” said Vinciquerra. “Stacy has precisely the right experience and leadership qualities to lead human resources as we continue to reimagine our culture and operations to align with the realities of today’s rapidly changing marketplace. I want to thank George for his 10 extraordinary years at SPE. George has been a terrific partner as we have worked to restructure SPE over the last year, and I wish him all the best in his post-Hollywood retirement.”

Green said, “The opportunity to join Sony Pictures Entertainment during this time of industry transformation is tremendously exciting. I look forward to working with Tony and the team to further develop a culture that attracts and engages top talent, stimulates creativity and accelerates business performance.”

Green is currently chief people officer for Group Nine Media, which include Thrillist, the Dodo, NowThis, and Seeker. Prior to that, she served for five years for A+E Networks, leading human resources for A&E, History, Lifetime, Viceland, A+E Studios, and A+E International & Digital. From 2008 – 2013, Green was at NBCUniversal, where she served in leadership roles for NBC News, NBCU Advertising Sales & Client Partnerships, and acted as a key member of the transition team during Comcast’s acquisition.

Green has also served on the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications’ Advisory Board, the National Cable Television Associations’ (NCTA) Veterans Advisory Council and been as a member and speaker for the Women in Cable Telecommunication.

