Sony Pictures to Release Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Pain & Glory’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: @Manolo Pavón

In a break from his Spanish distributor of past years, Warner Bros., Pedro Almodovar has opted to release his latest film “Pain & Glory” in Spain via Sony Pictures Releasing International on March 22, 2019.

“We are delighted and excited that we are releasing “Pain & Glory” in Spain with a whole new team: Sony Pictures in Spain,” said his producing partner and brother Agustin Almodovar of El Deseo.

“After more than 25 years working together in the U.S. under Sony Pictures Classics, both Pedro and myself consider Sony as part of our family; this decision reinforces the bonds we have been developing with Sony for a long time and this can’t be better news for all of us,” he added.

“Pedro Almodóvar is one of the seminal filmmakers of all time,” said Laine Kline, head of Sony Pictures International Productions. “We couldn’t be more delighted that we are releasing his latest work in Spain.”

In the psychodrama, a film director looks back on the choices he’s made in life as his past catches up with him to upend the present.

Antonio Banderas leads a cast that includes Asier Etxeandía, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Nora Navas, Julieta Serrano, César Vicente, and Asier Flores, with a special appearance by Penélope Cruz.

Recently coming off the hit German release, “25 Kilometers Per Hour,” Sony Pictures International Productions, the local production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, will be next releasing “Miamor Perdido” on Dec. 14, which reunites thesp Dani Rovira with director Emilio Martínez-Lazaro from the Spanish blockbuster “Spanish Affair” (“Ocho Apellidos Vascos”).

On Feb. 6, in France, SPIP will roll out French-language action-comedy “Nicky Larson,” starring and directed by Phillipe Lacheau in his follow-up to “Alibi.com” and the “Babysitting” franchise.

In the U.K., SPIP is currently in production on an adaptation of Alan Warner’s novel “The Sopranos,” directed by Michael Caton-Jones, as well as having recently wrapped production on “Greed,” helmed by Michael Winterbottom and starring Steve Coogan, David Mitchell and Isla Fisher.

