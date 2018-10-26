You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Pictures Names Michael Marshall as President of Business Affairs (EXCLUSIVE)

Columbia Pictures business affairs president Michael Marshall has been promoted to the same title across all of Sony Motion Picture Group.

Marshall, beloved on the Culver City lot, reported to Sanford Panitch, and negotiated development and production deals for the label. His purview now extends to the studio at large.

“Mike has negotiated some of our biggest development and production-related deals for feature projects, including ‘Venom,’ ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ and ‘Men in Black,'” wrote Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman in a memo to staff obtained by Variety.

Rothman also praised Marshall’s closing of “a broad spectrum of deals for writers, directors, producers, and actors, including our studio-wide deal with Stephen Curry’s production company Unanimous Media.”

Prior to Sony, Marshall served as exec VP of business and legal affairs at Our Stories Films, and before that, did the same at Marvel Studios in the early days of the company’s slate reboot.

He’s also done stints at Miramax and Dimension, Universal Pictures, Arama Entertainment, and MGM. Marshall is a member of the California State Bar and the executives branch of the film academy, and a graduate of Pepperdine School of Law and UC Berkeley.

