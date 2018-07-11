Sony Pictures Promotes Paul Noble to Head International Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures has promoted Paul Noble to the post of co-president of international marketing with Michael Horn stepping down from the post, Variety has learned exclusively.

Josh Greenstein, the president of marketing and distribution at the studio, made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon. Horn joined Sony Pictures Releasing International in 2014 as a senior vice president in Latin America before being promoted to president of international marketing.

Noble has been the executive vice president of international creative advertising for the past year. He has led Sony’s international creative advertising operation since 2015 and worked on the campaigns for “Peter Rabbit,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” — the studio’s most recent international successes.

The “Jumanji” sequel over-performed with $557 million in international box office and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” was solid with $545 million internationally. “Peter Rabbit” generated an impressive $235 million overseas.

Sony’s upcoming slate includes “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” “The Equalizer 2,” “Venom,” “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” and the animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Paul has over 15 years in the industry as a senior creative, and has led our international creative advertising operation since 2015, the last year as executive vice president. He joined Sony Pictures from the agency side in London where he'd overseen international creative campaigns for films including Fast & Furious 7, Despicable Me 2, Love Actually, and Inglourious Basterds.

