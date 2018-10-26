Sony Pictures Promotes Gloria Rico Hann to Executive VP of National Publicirty

Sony Pictures’ motion picture group has elevated Gloria Rico Hann to executive VP of national publicity.

Hann will take the mantle from Marisa Liston, who is departing the studio at the end of the year. Hann has been on the lot for 17 years, and has worked on targeted campaigns for franchises like James Bond, Spider-Man and the “Hotel Transylvania” series.

“Gloria’s wealth of experience, longstanding relationships with diverse audiences, and great relationships with talent and filmmakers will serve the studio well as she develops and oversees the larger domestic publicity strategies on all feature films released by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation,” wrote Andre Caraco, co-president of domestic marketing for the studio, in a memo obtained by Variety.

Liston said she was “proud to have been a part of this amazing team and I will be cheering from the sidelines (of my daughter’s soccer games!) as this group continues to thrive under the strength and leadership of Gloria.”

Read Caraco’s full memo:

Hi team –

I’d like to acknowledge an important change in our publicity department: Marisa Liston, Executive Vice President of National Publicity, has chosen to step down from her position at the end of the year. Gloria Rico Hann, currently Senior Vice President of National Publicity, will be promoted to EVP to assume the position and oversee the department.

Gloria has nearly 20 years of experience in the industry and has been with the company for 17 of those, driving large scale publicity campaigns for Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation. Thirteen years ago, she was integral in conceptualizing and executing a uniquely robust and progressive targeted publicity operation, making Sony Pictures one of the leading studios to implement such an approach to reach diverse and underserved audiences.

Prior to her role as SVP of National Publicity, she oversaw targeted publicity, promotions + field, tailoring campaigns for broad audiences. She has driven publicity campaigns for a wide range of titles including the last four films of the James Bond franchise, Jumanji, 22 Jump Street, every installment of the Spider-Man franchise, Venom, the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Peter Rabbit, Captain Phillips, American Hustle and others. Gloria’s wealth of experience, longstanding relationships with diverse audiences, and great relationships with talent and filmmakers will serve the studio well as she develops and oversees the larger domestic publicity strategies on all feature films released by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation.

Marisa’s storied career and strategic insight has been exceedingly valued at SPE and industry-wide. I share the news of her departure with a heavy heart as she and I have been inextricably linked for all these years, working on an endless amount of extraordinary film campaigns. Her contribution to this company as a leader is immeasurable. Marisa wanted to share the below with all of you:

It has been an extremely difficult decision for me to leave Sony Pictures where I have had the amazing fortune of working under Andre for the past 17 years. I am forever grateful for his leadership, guidance, friendship and endless laughs. It has been pure joy for me to lead our current Domestic Publicity team in crafting innovative campaigns for recent films such as Jumanji, Spider-Man Homecoming, Venom, Peter Rabbit, and so many more. I’m proud to have been a part of this amazing team and I will be cheering from the sidelines (of my daughter’s soccer games!) as this group continues to thrive under the strength and leadership of Gloria.

As we wish Marisa all the best on her next journey and thank her for her tireless dedication and expert guidance at SPE, please join me in congratulating Gloria on this well-deserved promotion.

Andre