Sony Taps Erik Moreno to Suss Out Merger and Acquisition Opportunities

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
The entrance to the Sony Pictures Entertainment lot is pictured, in Culver City, CalifHollywood Landmarks, Culver City, USA - 30 Aug 2016
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/S

Sony Pictures Entertainment seems to be signalling that it will be a buyer and not a seller in the wave of media consolidation currently sweeping across the entertainment industry.

On Monday, the company announced the appointment of Erik Moreno to the position of executive vice president, corporate development and M&A. He joins Sony after stints at Time and Fox Networks Group, where, Sony was quick to note in its release, he had experience in mergers and acquisitions. Moreno is being tasked with developing “growth strategies,” which Sony says includes “identifying potential partnership or acquisition prospects.” He starts next month. 

He joins Sony at a time of tectonic shifts in the movie and television businesses. Time Warner has been purchased by AT&T and rechristened WarnerMedia, Disney is putting the finishing touches on its deal for much of Fox studio, and Comcast and Fox are locked in a battle for control of BSkyB. Companies are getting bigger and trying to achieve greater scale as a way to stave off competition from streaming services such as Netflix, as well as the incursions of technology titans like Apple and Amazon into the content space.

Related

Sony, which has often fit awkwardly into its parent company’s electronics and gaming operations, is frequently seen as a potential acquisition target. That speculation intensified after Kaz Hirai, a fan of the movie and television business, stepped down in March and was replaced by CFO Kenichiro Yoshida, who is believed to have less of an attachment to Hollywood.

Despite the change at the top, Sony’s leadership has maintained that the studio is not for sale, even as it has acknowledged that it needs to rethink its strategy in order to compete with the Disneys and WarnerMedias of the world. In January, Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tony Vinciquerra admitted that the company had to find ways to bolster its offerings or risk ending up as someone’s lunch.

“If we don’t grow, we will be somebody’s purchase,” Vinciquerra said. “I didn’t take the job to do it for a year and sell the company.”

In addition to the Moreno appointment, Sony said Lauren Glotzer, who has served as executive vice president of corporate development, will begin a new role as executive vice president of television strategy and operations. She will report to Sony Pictures Television chairman Mike Hopkins.

Moreno comes to Sony after serving as exec VP and president of corporate development, new ventures and investments at Time, Inc. He also worked at Fox Networks Group as senior vice president of corporate development. Moreno’s resume includes work at eBay, Level 3 Communications, and Gleacher & Co., a boutique investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisition. 

Presumably one of Moreno’s first tasks will be finding a partner for Crackle. Last week, Sony said it wanted to find a company to team up with in order to grow the streaming service.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • The entrance to the Sony Pictures

    Sony Taps Erik Moreno to Suss Out Merger and Acquisition Opportunities

    Sony Pictures Entertainment seems to be signalling that it will be a buyer and not a seller in the wave of media consolidation currently sweeping across the entertainment industry. On Monday, the company announced the appointment of Erik Moreno to the position of executive vice president, corporate development and M&A. He joins Sony after stints at […]

  • James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy

    'Guardians of the Galaxy' Cast Says It 'Fully Supports' James Gunn

    Sony Pictures Entertainment seems to be signalling that it will be a buyer and not a seller in the wave of media consolidation currently sweeping across the entertainment industry. On Monday, the company announced the appointment of Erik Moreno to the position of executive vice president, corporate development and M&A. He joins Sony after stints at […]

  • Mowgli Trailer

    'Mowgli's' Sale to Netflix Signals Changing Times

    Sony Pictures Entertainment seems to be signalling that it will be a buyer and not a seller in the wave of media consolidation currently sweeping across the entertainment industry. On Monday, the company announced the appointment of Erik Moreno to the position of executive vice president, corporate development and M&A. He joins Sony after stints at […]

  • Left to right: Henry Cavill as

    Korea Box Office: 'Mission: Impossible' Beats 'Wolf Brigade'

    Sony Pictures Entertainment seems to be signalling that it will be a buyer and not a seller in the wave of media consolidation currently sweeping across the entertainment industry. On Monday, the company announced the appointment of Erik Moreno to the position of executive vice president, corporate development and M&A. He joins Sony after stints at […]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    'Mission: Impossible': Is Tom Cruise Irreplaceable?

    Sony Pictures Entertainment seems to be signalling that it will be a buyer and not a seller in the wave of media consolidation currently sweeping across the entertainment industry. On Monday, the company announced the appointment of Erik Moreno to the position of executive vice president, corporate development and M&A. He joins Sony after stints at […]

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations

    CBS Films Chief Terry Press Breaks Silence on Leslie Moonves Accusations

    Sony Pictures Entertainment seems to be signalling that it will be a buyer and not a seller in the wave of media consolidation currently sweeping across the entertainment industry. On Monday, the company announced the appointment of Erik Moreno to the position of executive vice president, corporate development and M&A. He joins Sony after stints at […]

  • SOFA Unveils Participants, Experts for Sixth

    SOFA Unveils Participants, Experts for Sixth Edition (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Entertainment seems to be signalling that it will be a buyer and not a seller in the wave of media consolidation currently sweeping across the entertainment industry. On Monday, the company announced the appointment of Erik Moreno to the position of executive vice president, corporate development and M&A. He joins Sony after stints at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad