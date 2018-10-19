You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Classics Buys Water Documentary ‘Aquarela’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: COURTESY PARTICIPANT MEDIA

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, South Africa, and India from Participant Media to Victor Kossakosvky’s water-themed documentary “Aquarela.”

The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and also screened at the London Film Festival. Sony Classics is planning to release “Aquarela” in 2019.

“Aquarela” is filmed at a rare 96 frames-per-second and attempts to capture the sheer force and capricious will of Earth’s most precious element.

“For me, ‘Aquarela’ represents a personal journey that encapsulates every possible emotion – from joy and ecstasy to angst and awe – providing a unique lens that allows audiences to develop a deeper connection to the beauty and power of water in all its forms,” Kossakovsky said. “I am deeply grateful and excited to be working with Sony Classics; their track record for bringing thought-provoking and inspiring films like ‘Aquarela’ is unparalleled.”

Guy Lodge praised “Aquarela” in his review for Variety: “Kossakovsky offers a dazzling overview of simple H2O in its shifting array of forms, from the frozen-over Lake Baikal in Southern Siberia to the rains lashing Miami in the midst of Hurricane Irma to the intangible rainbow rising from the tumble of Venezuela’s Angel Falls.”

Related

The film is presented by Sony Pictures Classics and Participant Media together with Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Creative Scotland, BFI, Deutscher Filmförderfonds – DFFF, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg and Danish Film Institute, in association with Cactus World Films, a Ma.ja.de Film, Aconite and Danish Documentary production, in co-production with Louverture Films and Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg in association with ARTE and Rio Negro Producciones and Ánorâk Film.

“Aquarela” received additional financial support from Sundance Film Institute, Tribeca Film Institute, The Government of Greenland, Eurimages and RBB TV. Endeavor Content and Lionsgate International are handling international sales.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Sony Classics Buys Water Documentary 'Aquarela'

    Sony Classics Buys Water Documentary 'Aquarela'

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, South Africa, and India from Participant Media to Victor Kossakosvky’s water-themed documentary “Aquarela.” The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and also screened at the London Film Festival. Sony Classics is planning to release […]

  • Geena DavisVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Geena Davis, Joan Chen Join Jessica Chastain's Action Movie 'Eve'

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, South Africa, and India from Participant Media to Victor Kossakosvky’s water-themed documentary “Aquarela.” The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and also screened at the London Film Festival. Sony Classics is planning to release […]

  • Jane Fonda

    Jane Fonda Wows Lumière Festival, Embraces Militancy, Recalls 1968 Paris

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, South Africa, and India from Participant Media to Victor Kossakosvky’s water-themed documentary “Aquarela.” The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and also screened at the London Film Festival. Sony Classics is planning to release […]

  • Gaga and Cooper Release 'I'll Never

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Release 'I'll Never Love Again' Music Video

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, South Africa, and India from Participant Media to Victor Kossakosvky’s water-themed documentary “Aquarela.” The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and also screened at the London Film Festival. Sony Classics is planning to release […]

  • Watch The First Trailer For Shawn

    Watch the First Trailer for Shawn Garry’s ‘After Elena’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, South Africa, and India from Participant Media to Victor Kossakosvky’s water-themed documentary “Aquarela.” The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and also screened at the London Film Festival. Sony Classics is planning to release […]

  • Dwayne Johnson

    Disney Moves Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' Back to 2020

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, South Africa, and India from Participant Media to Victor Kossakosvky’s water-themed documentary “Aquarela.” The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and also screened at the London Film Festival. Sony Classics is planning to release […]

  • Morelia:‘Sanctorum’ ‘Go Youth!’ ‘This is not

    ‘Sanctorum,’ ‘Go Youth!’ ‘This Is Not Berlin’ Highlight Impulso Morelia

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, South Africa, and India from Participant Media to Victor Kossakosvky’s water-themed documentary “Aquarela.” The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and also screened at the London Film Festival. Sony Classics is planning to release […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad