You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Classics Buys Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev Biopic ‘The White Crow’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of HanWay

Sony Pictures Classics has bought rights in North America and many foreign markets to Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow.”

In a deal announced Monday, Sony Classics also acquired rights to Latin America, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Asia (excluding China, Japan, and Singapore), and Benelux from HanWay Films.

The White Crow” is based on the book “Rudolf Nureyev: The Life by Julie Kavanaugh.” Fiennes directed from a script by David Hare. HanWay Films, which is handling worldwide sales, also co-financed the film together with BBC Films and Rogue Black.

Oleg Ivenko stars as Nureyev, alongside Adèle Exarchopoulos as Clara Saint, and Fiennes as Russian ballet coach Alexander Pushkin. The cast also includes dancer Sergei Polunin, Chulpan Khamatova, Olivier Rabourdin, Raphaël Personnaz, and Louis Hofmann.

Nureyev, a Russian native, sought asylum in France in 1961 at the height of the Cold War. The film offers insight into Nureyev’s defection, masterminded by the dancer’s great friend, a 21-year-old Parisian, Clara Saint.

Sony Pictures Classics said, “Ralph Fiennes has fully captured the times and early life of Rudolph Nureyev in the most thrilling way possible with the pulsing energy of the man himself. Also, ‘The White Crow’ is especially timely. From Nureyev’s rich life experience in Russia and Paris to his suspenseful defection to the West, we are immersed in an authentic story we’ve never seen before. This is one of those rare movies that crosses so many borders culturally as a satisfying entertainment. We look forward to bringing Ralph’s movie to the public.”

Related

The movie was developed by BBC Films and Gabrielle Tana who also produces with Carolyn Marks Blackwood through Magnolia Mae Films together with Fiennes through Lonely Dragon Productions, and François Ivernel through the French branch of his company, Montebello Productions. Andrew Levitas produces and finances through his companies Metalwork Pictures and Rogue Black, respectively.

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and Gabrielle Stewart for HanWay Films. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Sony Classics Buys Ralph Fiennes' Rudolf

    Sony Classics Buys Ralph Fiennes' Rudolf Nureyev Biopic ‘The White Crow’

    Sony Pictures Classics has bought rights in North America and many foreign markets to Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow.” In a deal announced Monday, Sony Classics also acquired rights to Latin America, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Asia (excluding China, Japan, and Singapore), and Benelux from HanWay Films. “The White Crow” is based on […]

  • 'Shape of Water,' Kendrick Lamar Among

    'Shape of Water,' 'Star Wars,' Kendrick Lamar Nab World Soundtrack Awards Noms

    Sony Pictures Classics has bought rights in North America and many foreign markets to Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow.” In a deal announced Monday, Sony Classics also acquired rights to Latin America, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Asia (excluding China, Japan, and Singapore), and Benelux from HanWay Films. “The White Crow” is based on […]

  • 'Uncharted' Movie Director Confirms the Film

    'Uncharted' Movie Director Confirms the Film Is 'Close to the Starting Line'

    Sony Pictures Classics has bought rights in North America and many foreign markets to Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow.” In a deal announced Monday, Sony Classics also acquired rights to Latin America, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Asia (excluding China, Japan, and Singapore), and Benelux from HanWay Films. “The White Crow” is based on […]

  • 11 'Popular' Oscar Contenders Overlooked by

    11 Movies That Could Have Won the Oscar for Best Popular Film

    Sony Pictures Classics has bought rights in North America and many foreign markets to Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow.” In a deal announced Monday, Sony Classics also acquired rights to Latin America, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Asia (excluding China, Japan, and Singapore), and Benelux from HanWay Films. “The White Crow” is based on […]

  • Benicio del Toro Remote Controlled Podtrait

    Benicio Del Toro to Star in Oliver Stone's Drama 'White Lies'

    Sony Pictures Classics has bought rights in North America and many foreign markets to Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow.” In a deal announced Monday, Sony Classics also acquired rights to Latin America, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Asia (excluding China, Japan, and Singapore), and Benelux from HanWay Films. “The White Crow” is based on […]

  • 'A Land Imagined' Takes Top Prize

    'A Land Imagined,' 'BlacKkKlansman,' Women Directors Win at Locarno Fest

    Sony Pictures Classics has bought rights in North America and many foreign markets to Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow.” In a deal announced Monday, Sony Classics also acquired rights to Latin America, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Asia (excluding China, Japan, and Singapore), and Benelux from HanWay Films. “The White Crow” is based on […]

  • Fan Bingbing

    Fan Bingbing's Silence Fuels Rumors of Acting Ban

    Sony Pictures Classics has bought rights in North America and many foreign markets to Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev biopic “The White Crow.” In a deal announced Monday, Sony Classics also acquired rights to Latin America, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Asia (excluding China, Japan, and Singapore), and Benelux from HanWay Films. “The White Crow” is based on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad