Box Office: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Plunging to $28 Million in Second Weekend

The fizz has gone out of The Force. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is heading for a disappointing $28 million in its second weekend in North America, early estimates showed on Friday.

If the forecasts hold, the anthology movie will post a 67% decline from its Friday to Sunday opening of $84.4 million.

At $28 million, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will win the weekend — but it’s a hollow victory with the third frame of “Deadpool 2” a relatively close second with $20 million (for a $251 million domestic total). The debut of Shailene Woodley’s survival drama “Adrift” is battling for third with the fifth frame of “Avengers: Infinity War” at about $10 million each.

But the lack of traction for the Han Solo origin story signals that Disney erred in bringing out another “Star Wars” title a mere five months after launching “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which took in $71 million in its second weekend on the way to a $620 million domestic haul. The first anthology film, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” made $64 million in its sophomore frame in 2016, declining 59%, on its way to a $532 million domestic total.

The results for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” also pale in comparison to the same weekend a year ago when “Wonder Woman” set the record for the first weekend in June, grossing $103 million in its debut.

Disney’s first “Star Wars” movie, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” was a smash hit in late 2015 with a record-setting $936 million in domestic grosses. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will finish the weekend with about $147 million and may not make it to $200 million by the end of its run.

“Solo” follows Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, who befriends his future co-pilot and Wookiee companion Chewbacca, and meets the gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

“Solo” is the second of the “Star Wars” anthology films, which are being spun off as origin stories, following “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which launched domestically with $155 million in December 2016, on its way to $532 million in North America and $1 billion globally. Disney and Lucasfilm are also developing spinoffs for Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Disney is in pre-production J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” sequel “Star Wars: Episode IX.” It’s set for a Dec. 19, 2019, release date.

STX is expanding “Adrift” to 3,015 sites on Friday with forecasts in the $7 million to $11 million range for its opening weekend. Woodley and Sam Claflin star as a couple that sets sail across the ocean in 1983. The two get stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean during a hurricane and attempt to navigate to Hawaii without communication or tools.

Johnny Knoxville’s “Action Point” is tracking below estimates for a dismal opening between $2 million and $3 million at 2,032 venues. The R-rated comedy, set at a New Jersey theme park, features bizarre stunts in the vein of Knoxville’s earlier films.

BH Tilt’s horror sci-fier “Upgrade” should take in as much as $4 million from 1,457 locations. “Saw” and “Insidious” helmer Leigh Whannell wrote and directed “Upgrade,” which premiered at this year’s South by Southwest. Logan Marshall-Green plays a man who gets an experimental computer chip implanted in his spinal cord after he’s left paralyzed following a mugging.

