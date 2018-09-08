‘Smokey and the Bandit’ Returning to AMC Theatres as Burt Reynolds Tribute

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Smokey and the Bandit
CREDIT: Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

AMC Theatres is bringing back Burt Reynolds’ 1977 comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” for a nine-day run as a tribute to the late actor, who died on Thursday.

The chain announced Friday that the movie will play at 240 AMC locations from Sept. 12 to Sept. 20 with a $5 ticket price (or lower depending on the theater). Showtimes and tickets should be on sale at participating locations by the end of the weekend.

Reynolds portrayed Bo “Bandit” Darville, who partners with Jerry Reed’s character, Cledus Snow, to haul 400 cases of bootleg Coors beer from Texarkana, Texas, back to Atlanta in 28 hours in order to collect $80,000. “Smokey and the Bandit” also starred Sally Field as a runaway bride picked up by Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, Pat McCormick, Paul Williams, and Mike Henry. Field’s character complicates matters because she has ditched the son of Texas Sheriff Buford T. Justice, played with gusto by Gleason as he relentlessly pursues Reynolds and Field to Georgia.

The film, the directorial debut of stuntman Hal Needham, contained a multitude of high-speed chases and crashes featuring Reynolds driving a black Pontiac Trans-Am. Made for a budget of $4 million, “Smokey and the Bandit” was one of the most successful movies in Reynolds’ career with a total domestic gross of $126 million for Universal. The characters returned for sequels in 1980 and 1983, though Reynolds had only a cameo in the third film.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Film

  • Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shadow’ Finds CMC as

    Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shadow’ Finds CMC as Multi-Territory Buyer (EXCLUSIVE)

    AMC Theatres is bringing back Burt Reynolds’ 1977 comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” for a nine-day run as a tribute to the late actor, who died on Thursday. The chain announced Friday that the movie will play at 240 AMC locations from Sept. 12 to Sept. 20 with a $5 ticket price (or lower depending […]

  • Hotel Mumbai

    Toronto: 'Hotel Mumbai' Has the Power to Connect With Festival Audience

    AMC Theatres is bringing back Burt Reynolds’ 1977 comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” for a nine-day run as a tribute to the late actor, who died on Thursday. The chain announced Friday that the movie will play at 240 AMC locations from Sept. 12 to Sept. 20 with a $5 ticket price (or lower depending […]

  • 'In Fabric' Review: Peter Strickland's Demon-Dress

    Toronto Film Review: 'In Fabric'

    AMC Theatres is bringing back Burt Reynolds’ 1977 comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” for a nine-day run as a tribute to the late actor, who died on Thursday. The chain announced Friday that the movie will play at 240 AMC locations from Sept. 12 to Sept. 20 with a $5 ticket price (or lower depending […]

  • Smokey and the Bandit

    'Smokey and the Bandit' Returning to AMC Theatres as Burt Reynolds Tribute

    AMC Theatres is bringing back Burt Reynolds’ 1977 comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” for a nine-day run as a tribute to the late actor, who died on Thursday. The chain announced Friday that the movie will play at 240 AMC locations from Sept. 12 to Sept. 20 with a $5 ticket price (or lower depending […]

  • Donnybrook

    Toronto Film Review: Jamie Bell in 'Donnybrook'

    AMC Theatres is bringing back Burt Reynolds’ 1977 comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” for a nine-day run as a tribute to the late actor, who died on Thursday. The chain announced Friday that the movie will play at 240 AMC locations from Sept. 12 to Sept. 20 with a $5 ticket price (or lower depending […]

  • Ol' Dirty BastardMTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS,

    Sony Pictures in Early Development on Ol' Dirty Bastard Biopic

    AMC Theatres is bringing back Burt Reynolds’ 1977 comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” for a nine-day run as a tribute to the late actor, who died on Thursday. The chain announced Friday that the movie will play at 240 AMC locations from Sept. 12 to Sept. 20 with a $5 ticket price (or lower depending […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad