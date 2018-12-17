×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Skylar Grey Reenact ‘Aquaman’ Kiss Scene With Fiance

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

The melody from “Everything I Need,” the song Skylar Grey penned for “Aquaman” is used in the scene — spoiler alert — in which the titular hero (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) kiss while an epic battle rages on around them.

Grey and her fiance Elliott Taylor reenacted the kiss in a somewhat similar setting — the hectic red carpet ahead of the film’s premiere.

“It’s the best scene,” Grey told Variety, after she wrapped her legs around Taylor to recreate the sweet moment.

Grey has released a pair of albums and several EPs, but is perhaps most famous for co-writing Eminem and Rihanna’s 2010 hit, “Love the Way You Lie.” She has also been featured on songs by Diddy, Dr. Dre, Nicki Minaj, and others.

The singer, who recently signed with Crush Music for management, said she didn’t know the “Aquaman” story when director James Wan reached out to her. But after watching several scenes, Grey said she related to the love story featured in the film and wrote “Everything I Need” with Taylor.

“The song we wrote is the romantic love ballad at the end. It’s also about accepting your flaws,” she added. “The melody is used throughout the film, so any time you see the love scenes happening, the melody behind it is the melody from the song.”

“Aquaman” makes its splash into theaters on Dec. 21, and the soundtrack was released Dec. 14.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Music

  • Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss

    Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss Scene With Fiance

    The melody from “Everything I Need,” the song Skylar Grey penned for “Aquaman” is used in the scene — spoiler alert — in which the titular hero (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) kiss while an epic battle rages on around them. Grey and her fiance Elliott Taylor reenacted the kiss in a somewhat similar [...]

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    More Celebrities File Suits Against Epic Games, 2K Over 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K' Dance Emotes

    Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid are all filing complaints against Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive over dance emotes in “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K,” the law firm representing them told Variety on Monday. 2 Milly filed his suit against Epic Games earlier this month. It claims the game developer [...]

  • Kendrick Lamar Childish Gambino Ariana Grande

    The Best Music Videos of 2018 (Watch)

    In 2018, more than 35 years after the music video became an art form, they continued to evolve. This year we saw clips with incisive cultural commentary (Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”), wildly creative and at times disturbing imagery (Tierra Whack’s “Whack World”), and of course a number of celebrity-studded outings (Drake’s “Nice for What?” [...]

  • Ed Sheeran Shape of You

    Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit Top Shazam’s 2018 Year-End Lists

    Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s song “Solo” was the most-Shazamed song and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was the longest running No. 1 track on the service’s global charts, the company revealed today in its year-end lists. Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s “X” was the No. 2 most-Shazamed song and Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” [...]

  • Soulja Boy felony gun possession

    Soulja Boy Wants To Build Esports Teams For 'Fortnite', 'Overwatch'

    Rapper Soulja Boy is interested in starting up his own esports franchise, as related to TMZ. Soulja Boy, who recently launched the “SouljaGame Console,” what appeared to be one of several cheap emulator consoles that could be purchased at retailers such as Amazon and Ali Express, is looking to enlist personalities like Ninja for his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad