Skydance Developing ‘Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir’ Film, TV Projects

David Ellison’s Skydance Media has partnered with animation studio ZAG for live-action film and television projects based on the animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.”

Under the deal, Skydance will develop and produce the projects with an anticipated release in 2020. The TV series, developed and produced by Jeremy Zag, follows the heroes Ladybug and Cat Noir — who are transformed from normal teenagers Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste — as they protect Paris from supervillains.

Skydance and ZAG made the announcement Wednesday, noting that the TV series airs in more than 120 countries worldwide and regularly scores number 1 rankings in the kids 4-11 demo with over a million global subscribers to YouTube, 17 billion watch-time minutes in its lifetime with both official and user-generated content and “Miraculous” consumer products with 350 licensees worldwide.

“Jeremy and everyone at ZAG have done a tremendous job in creating and building Miraculous into the massive pop culture sensation it is today,” said Jesse Sisgold, president and chief operating officer of Skydance Media. “We look forward to partnering with them to expand this incredible universe into the world of live-action.”

Zag said, “I am thrilled to partner with Skydance to create live-action adaptations of Miraculous. It’s been my long-time dream to bring this world to life. The Skydance team really understands and embraces the vision we have for this very special super hero love story. They have an incredible track record of producing exciting action with compelling characters and are the perfect team to express the magic and adventure of Ladybug and Cat Noir.”

Skydance, best known as the producer of the “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” movies, has a first-look deal with Paramount. It launched its animation division last year and formed a multi-year partnership with Madrid-based Ilion Animation Studios. Its animated feature films in development include “Luck,” “Split,” “Powerless” and “The Fourteenth Goldfish.”