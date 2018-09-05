Skydance Developing ‘Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir’ Film, TV Projects

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir
CREDIT: Courtesy of Skydance

David Ellison’s Skydance Media has partnered with animation studio ZAG for live-action film and television projects based on the animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.”

Under the deal, Skydance will develop and produce the projects with an anticipated release in 2020. The TV series, developed and produced by Jeremy Zag, follows the heroes Ladybug and Cat Noir — who are transformed from normal teenagers Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste — as they protect Paris from supervillains.

Skydance and ZAG made the announcement Wednesday, noting that the TV series airs in more than 120 countries worldwide and regularly scores number 1 rankings in the kids 4-11 demo with over a million global subscribers to YouTube, 17 billion watch-time minutes in its lifetime with both official and user-generated content and “Miraculous” consumer products with 350 licensees worldwide.

“Jeremy and everyone at ZAG have done a tremendous job in creating and building Miraculous into the massive pop culture sensation it is today,” said Jesse Sisgold, president and chief operating officer of Skydance Media. “We look forward to partnering with them to expand this incredible universe into the world of live-action.”

Related

Zag said, “I am thrilled to partner with Skydance to create live-action adaptations of Miraculous.  It’s been my long-time dream to bring this world to life. The Skydance team really understands and embraces the vision we have for this very special super hero love story. They have an incredible track record of producing exciting action with compelling characters and are the perfect team to express the magic and adventure of Ladybug and Cat Noir.”

Skydance, best known as the producer of the “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” movies, has a first-look deal with Paramount. It launched its animation division last year and formed a multi-year partnership with Madrid-based Ilion Animation Studios. Its animated feature films in development include “Luck,” “Split,” “Powerless” and “The Fourteenth Goldfish.”

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Rebecca Ferguson

    Rebecca Ferguson in Talks to Star Opposite Timothee Chalamet in 'Dune' Reboot

    David Ellison’s Skydance Media has partnered with animation studio ZAG for live-action film and television projects based on the animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.” Under the deal, Skydance will develop and produce the projects with an anticipated release in 2020. The TV series, developed and produced by Jeremy Zag, follows the […]

  • Florence Flo Allen Hollywood Agent Dead

    Flo Allen, Trailblazing Hollywood Agent, Dies at 88

    David Ellison’s Skydance Media has partnered with animation studio ZAG for live-action film and television projects based on the animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.” Under the deal, Skydance will develop and produce the projects with an anticipated release in 2020. The TV series, developed and produced by Jeremy Zag, follows the […]

  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat

    Skydance Developing 'Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir' Film, TV Projects

    David Ellison’s Skydance Media has partnered with animation studio ZAG for live-action film and television projects based on the animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.” Under the deal, Skydance will develop and produce the projects with an anticipated release in 2020. The TV series, developed and produced by Jeremy Zag, follows the […]

  • The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons

    Gravitas Buys Bill Murray Documentary 'Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man' (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Ellison’s Skydance Media has partnered with animation studio ZAG for live-action film and television projects based on the animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.” Under the deal, Skydance will develop and produce the projects with an anticipated release in 2020. The TV series, developed and produced by Jeremy Zag, follows the […]

  • The Nun Movie

    Film Review: 'The Nun'

    David Ellison’s Skydance Media has partnered with animation studio ZAG for live-action film and television projects based on the animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.” Under the deal, Skydance will develop and produce the projects with an anticipated release in 2020. The TV series, developed and produced by Jeremy Zag, follows the […]

  • James Bond Spectre

    Bond 25: Inside the Search for Danny Boyle's Replacement (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Ellison’s Skydance Media has partnered with animation studio ZAG for live-action film and television projects based on the animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.” Under the deal, Skydance will develop and produce the projects with an anticipated release in 2020. The TV series, developed and produced by Jeremy Zag, follows the […]

  • Roland Emmerich Battle of Midway Movie

    Roland Emmerich's 'Midway' Stakes Out James Bond 25 Release Date

    David Ellison’s Skydance Media has partnered with animation studio ZAG for live-action film and television projects based on the animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.” Under the deal, Skydance will develop and produce the projects with an anticipated release in 2020. The TV series, developed and produced by Jeremy Zag, follows the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad