Sky, ProSieben-Backed Remagine Invests in AI Analytics Firm Vault (EXCLUSIVE)

Remagine Ventures has invested in Vault Analytics, the U.S. and Israel-based firm that uses artificial intelligence to predict and measure audiences for movies and TV shows.

Remagine had investment news of its own over the weekend as Sky joined its roster of backers. The Vault deal sees Remagine take a minority stake in the analytics firm, which has bases in L.A. and Tel Aviv, and counts Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca among its current backers. Israeli helmer and producer Ariel Vromen (“The Iceman”) is a partner.

Founded in 2015, Vault uses AI in its portfolio of measurement and prediction solutions. It works with a selection of studios, broadcasters, and content companies. CEO David Stiff told Variety the cash injection paves the way for expansion. “Remagine’s investment will allow Vault to grow its machine learning and sales teams in order to focus on expanding current TV and film prediction products to European, Latin and Asian markets,” he said.

Remagine’s managing partner Eze Vidra joins the board of Vault. “Tech companies and major brands are now becoming major content creators,” he said. “There is a clear opportunity for Vault to play a leading part in helping film, television executives and marketers leverage greater audience insights via state-of-the-art AI.”

Related Comcast Extends Deadline for Shareholder Vote on Sky Bid Mark Strong to Star in Comic Thriller 'Temple' for Sky

ProSiebenSat.1 is one of the backers of Remagine. Michael Peter Schmidt, chief creative officer at the German media giant’s content arm Red Arrow Studios said: “Getting an early and long-range read on audience demand and trends is crucial to the 2018 content executive. The ability for Vault to quickly deliver insights that may have previously taken days or weeks, and with a high correlation to real world results, is an exciting tool for the future of content.”

On Sunday, European pay-TV giant said it was committing $4 million to Remagine, which specializes in media technology investment and counts former ProSiebenSat.1 boss Thomas Ebeling as chairman of its fund. Sky also said it will open a new office in Berlin with a focus on start-up investments as it ramps up activity in this area.