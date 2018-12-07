‘Sister Act 3’: ‘Insecure’ Executive Producer, ‘Star’ Showrunner to Write Sequel

“Sister Act 3” is ramping up development, tapping “Insecure” co-executive producer Regina Hicks and “Star” showrunner Karin Gist to pen the sequel for Disney’s newly named streaming service, Disney+.

Plot details of “Sister Act 3” are being kept under wraps, but the original starred Whoopi Goldberg and centered on her Reno lounge singer, who goes into protective custody at a San Francisco convent and pretends to be a nun after a mob boss puts a hit on her. Goldberg has said she would cameo in this pic, but that a new cast would put a fresh spin on the original.

The 1992 film from Disney’s Touchstone Pictures also starred Maggie Smith and Harvey Keitel and earned $232 million worldwide.

This marks another major piece of IP that Disney has added to its streaming service as it continues to build up its TV and film slate. The service has already set a live-action “Lady and the Tramp,”; “Togo,” a live-action take on the film that inspired the Disney animated film “Balto”; and “Nicole,” a female-centric Santa movie starring Anna Kendrick.

Hicks and Gist have previously served as writing partners on a handful of films, including “Drumline” and the two “Camp Rock” movies.

Hicks has co-exec produced the HBO comedy “Insecure” for the last three seasons. On top of that, she has also worked on “The Comedy,” “Uncle Buck,” and “Girlfriends.” Gist has served as a co-exec producer on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Revenge,” and “House of Lies.”

Hicks is repped by UTA and 3 Arts and Gist is repped by ICM Partners and 3 Arts.