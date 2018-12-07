×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sister Act 3’: ‘Insecure’ Executive Producer, ‘Star’ Showrunner to Write Sequel

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sister Act
CREDIT: Snap/REX/Shutterstock

Sister Act 3” is ramping up development, tapping “Insecure” co-executive producer Regina Hicks and “Star” showrunner Karin Gist to pen the sequel for Disney’s newly named streaming service, Disney+.

Plot details of “Sister Act 3” are being kept under wraps, but the original starred Whoopi Goldberg and centered on her Reno lounge singer, who goes into protective custody at a San Francisco convent and pretends to be a nun after a mob boss puts a hit on her. Goldberg has said she would cameo in this pic, but that a new cast would put a fresh spin on the original.

The 1992 film from Disney’s Touchstone Pictures also starred Maggie Smith and Harvey Keitel and earned $232 million worldwide.

This marks another major piece of IP that Disney has added to its streaming service as it continues to build up its TV and film slate. The service has already set a live-action “Lady and the Tramp,”; “Togo,” a live-action take on the film that inspired the Disney animated film “Balto”; and “Nicole,” a female-centric Santa movie starring Anna Kendrick.

Hicks and Gist have previously served as writing partners on a handful of films, including “Drumline” and the two “Camp Rock” movies.

Hicks has co-exec produced the HBO comedy “Insecure” for the last three seasons. On top of that, she has also worked on “The Comedy,” “Uncle Buck,” and “Girlfriends.” Gist has served as a co-exec producer on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Revenge,” and “House of Lies.”

Hicks is repped by UTA and 3 Arts and Gist is repped by ICM Partners and 3 Arts.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Scarface Movie

    Inside 'Scarface's' Sometimes Rocky Road to Becoming a Classic

    “Scarface,” which opened Dec. 9, 1983, made money at the box office but wasn’t immediately profitable. In the 35 years since then, the film has been embraced as a classic. On April 6, 1982, Variety announced star Al Pacino and director Sidney Lumet were working on a remake of the 1932 film, but before long [...]

  • Sister Act

    'Sister Act 3': 'Insecure' Executive Producer, 'Star' Showrunner to Write Sequel

    “Sister Act 3” is ramping up development, tapping “Insecure” co-executive producer Regina Hicks and “Star” showrunner Karin Gist to pen the sequel for Disney’s newly named streaming service, Disney+. Plot details of “Sister Act 3” are being kept under wraps, but the original starred Whoopi Goldberg and centered on her Reno lounge singer, who goes [...]

  • Dolly Parton attends the world premiere

    Dolly Parton Hopes to Perform 'Dumplin'' Song on the Golden Globes

    It’s not easy to upstage Jennifer Aniston. But everyone at last night’s premiere of her new Netflix flick, “Dumplin’,” seemed to be singing the praises of Dolly Parton, who earlier in the day received a Golden Globe nomination for “Girl in the Movies,” one of half a dozen new songs she wrote for the film. [...]

  • Charles Saldana Clint Eastwood Key Grip

    Key Grip Charlie Saldana Recalls His Long Career With Film/TV Greats

    Interviewing Charlie Saldana in the quiet of his North Hollywood home, the 79-year-old working key grip still exudes the cool confidence of someone who’s spent a lifetime in partnership with one of Hollywood’s great directors: Clint Eastwood. Saldana still possesses an actor’s looks, with a salt-white mustache and a full silver mane. He began his [...]

  • Lena WaitheVariety's Power of Women, Arrivals,

    Who Lena Waithe Thinks Should Replace Kevin Hart as Oscar Host

    Lena Waithe thinks Kevin Hart could have handled his Oscar debacle in a much better way. “I kind of wish that he would have taken a moment to let it be a teachable moment and to say, ‘Hey, what I said wasn’t right and I want to make that right,’ not just to keep the [...]

  • All the Devil's Men

    Film Review: 'All the Devil’s Men'

    An opening shot of shirtless Milo Gibson doing sit-ups while hanging from a ceiling bar in a Morocco hotel room raises expectations that “All the Devil’s Men” will be an unwitting exercise in “MacGruber”-ism — 1980s-style turbo machismo run amok. For better or worse, this U.K.-produced action opus doesn’t linger on that extreme end of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad