Sinemia Unveils Weekday-Only Discount Movie Ticket Prices

Dave McNary

Sinemia
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sinemia

MoviePass rival Sinemia has announced a weekday discounting pricing for its movie subscription plans for the lower-attendance days of Monday through Thursday.

The new pricing plans covers the U.S., UK, Canadian, and Australian markets. The lowest price is a $4.99 package for one movie ticket per month, which will now drop to $3.99 on weekdays, excluding Fridays. The top cost is for an unlimited 2D movie ticket plan per month reduced from $29.99 to $23.99, if used on weekdays.

“We’re constantly striving to help people see movies more affordably, while doing so in a way that supports the entire movie-going economy,” said Rifat Oguz, CEO and founder of Sinemia. “With our new weekday plans, people can see movies at an even steeper discount, encouraging attendance on days where most movie theaters have many empty seats.”

Sinemia subscribers can reserve tickets and select seats in advance and without any blackout dates or surge pricing. The California-based company’s movie app also has packaging plans that are billed annually. Sinemia pays full price for tickets and makes its money by marketing film titles to users and selling other advertising.

Sinemia made the announcement Tuesday, a day after AMC Cinemas announced that its Stubs A-List program would hike its monthly rate in the 16 U.S. states where the app is most popular.

In California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York, the AMC Stubs A-List price will rise from $19.95 to $23.95 a month, starting on Jan. 9, 2019. The monthly cost will increase to $21.95 for subscribers in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington state and D.C. Pricing will remain at $19.95 in the other states.

AMC also announced Monday that the A-List Stubs service — set up as rival to MoviePass — has signed up more than 500,000 to its four-month-old subscription service. That’s far above what the chain had originally forecast. The milestone ratchets up the pressure on troubled MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month.

  • Sinemia

    Sinemia Unveils Weekday-Only Discount Movie Ticket Prices

  • Gabrielle UnionPorter's 3rd Annual Incredible Women

    Gabrielle Union to Produce, Star in Comedy 'The Perfect Find' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Open Road Films Sells to Raven Capital

  • Oscar Hopeful 'Capernaum' Launches New Trailer

    Oscar Hopeful 'Capernaum' Launches Heartbreaking New Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Shrek Dreamworks

    'Shrek,' 'Puss in Boots' Getting Rebooted (EXCLUSIVE)

  • THE WILLOUGHBYScredit: Netflix

    Netflix Unveils Six Animated Films, Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Melissa Cobb Netflix Family Entertainment Variety

    Inside Netflix's Plans to Conquer Family Entertainment

