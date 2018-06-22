Movie Ticketing Service Sinemia Introduces Family Plans

Dave McNary

Amping up the battle of the movie ticket subscription services, MoviePass rival Sinemia has announced a new, five-tiered pricing plan.

California-based Sinemia unveiled Friday family plans for two, three, four, five, and six people. It touted the new system as making it easier than ever for moviegoing families and friends to select seats together in advance.

“Our Sinemia for Two plans have been very popular among our subscribers, which shows that moviegoers love to go to the movies with their family and friends,” said Sinemia founder and CEO Rifat Oguz. “Expanding this into broader Family Plans is the next logical step for us. We take an analytical approach to the market, and after looking at the data from the five countries where Sinemia is available, we believe these new plans are the best fit for families and friend groups ranging from two to six people.”

Sinemia family plan options include $8.99 for one movie a day for two people per month; $14.99 for two movie days per month for two; $19.99 for two days, including 3D films and one Imax movie; and $29.99 for three movie days, including 3D films and one Imax film.

The offer includes a six-person plan that ranges from $29.99 to $89.99. Sinemia family plans are offered in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Turkey, and the U.K. The Sinemia family plan has one membership owner, who can use the Sinemia app to purchase movie tickets on Fandango.com, MovieTickets.com, and AtomTickets.com, or directly through the movie theater’s website or box office.

Friday’s announcement by Sinemia comes two days after AMC Theatres, the world’s largest exhibitor, unveiled a plan for customers to see up to three movies per week for the monthly fee of $19.95. The offering is being run through its loyalty program AMC Stubs, and has been dubbed AMC Stubs A-List. In a clear dig to MoviePass, a thorn in the exhibition business’ side because of its discounted ticketing, AMC calls its pricing “sustainable.”

MoviePass gives customers the chance to see a movie a day for a monthly fee of $9.99. It can also be used at nearly any theater that accepts MasterCard. However, AMC’s program offers some features that MoviePass has not matched, such as seeing movies in premium formats such as Imax, Dolby Cinema, and RealD. MoviePass can only be used for 2D films, although that may be changing soon.

