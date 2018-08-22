Silvio Berlusconi Movie ‘Loro’ Bought by Sundance Selects

Sundance Selects has acquired North American rights to “Loro,” co-written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, and starring Toni Servillo as Italian media tycoon and politician Silvio Berlusconi.

The film centers on a group of businessmen and politicians who were close to Berlusconi between 2006 and 2009. “Loro” is produced by Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori, Viola Prestieri, and Jérôme Seydoux.

The movie will be shown in the Masters Section of the Toronto FIlm Festival. “Loro” will be released in 2019 by Sundance Selects in North America. Earlier, this year, two films were released in Italy titled “Loro 1” and “Loro 2.”

“Paolo Sorrentino has defined himself as one of the masters of Italian cinema,” IFC Films/Sundance Selects co-presidents Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz said in a press release. “He makes up his own rules and presents a cinematic vision that is totally unique. We are thrilled to premiere this film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and bring this exceptional story to audiences across North America.”

“I’m very happy that Sundance Selects has picked up ‘Loro,'” Giuliano added. “To secure a North American distribution with such a prestigious company, which always chooses and promotes its films with utmost care and particular attention to independent cinema.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco at IFC Films/Sundance Selects and Pathé International on behalf of the filmmaker.