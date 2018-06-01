‘Silver and Black’ Movie Pulled From Sony’s Schedule

Silver Sable and Black Cat
Sony has pulled the Spider-Man spinoff “Silver and Black” off its release schedule and is looking for a new date, the studio said Friday.

The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Secret Life of Bees,” “Love and Basketball”), had originally been set to hit theaters on Feb. 8, 2019.

“Silver and Black” is based on two Marvel characters: Silver Sable, a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals, and Black Cat, a burglar named Felicia Hardy who briefly appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” played by Felicity Jones. While both characters exist in Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, Prince-Bythewood’s film will not be a crossover with the web-slinger.

Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are producing the movie. Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet were tapped to write the script, with previous versions by Prince-Bythewood, Chris Yost (“Thor: Ragnarok”), and “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy.

“Silver and Black” will follow the studio’s highly-anticipated “Venom,” which marks the expansion of the Spider-Man cinematic universe. “Venom” stars Tom Hardy in the titular role and is slated to debut on Oct. 5, 2018. Footage from “Venom” was received positively by exhibitors at CinemaCon in April.

Sony also announced other release date changes. “Greyhound,” a World War II drama starring Tom Hanks, will be moved up from next April to Feb. 8, 2019. “Overcomer” has been scheduled for an Aug. 23, 2019, launch.

  • Silver Sable and Black Cat Gina

    'Silver and Black' Movie Pulled From Sony's Schedule

  • Willem Dafoe Last Thing He Wanted

    Willem Dafoe Joins Anne Hathaway in Dee Rees' 'The Last Thing He Wanted' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Jim Meenaghan UTA

    UTA Taps Jim Meenaghan as Independent Film Group Co-Head

  • Remembering Prince

    Remembering Prince: How the Innovator Aced Both Art and Commerce

  • Adrift Box Office: Shailene Woodley Film

    Box Office: Shailene Woodley's 'Adrift' Sails to $725,000 on Thursday Night

  • Andy Fickman'Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2'

    Andy Fickman Boards Comedy 'Tension Ring' for Robbins Lane Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

  Film Review: Johnny Knoxville in 'Action Point'

    Film Review: Johnny Knoxville in 'Action Point'

