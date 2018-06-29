Box Office: ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ Scores $2 Million on Thursday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin star in SICARIO 2: SOLDADO.
CREDIT: Richard Foreman, Jr. SMPSP/Lions

Sony’s “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” has opened with a solid $2 million at 2,669 North American locations on Thursday.

Lionsgate’s basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” launched with $1.1 million at 2,200 sites in previews.

Universal’s sophomore frame of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is expected to dominate the weekend with another $60 million to $75 million. The Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led tentpole has pocketed $193.4 million in its first six days domestically and about $800 million worldwide.

Disney’s third weekend of “Incredibles 2” will finish in second place with $40 million to $50 million. The animated sequel has taken in a blockbuster $384 million in its first two weeks domestically.

Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro return in the action-drama “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” — a sequel to 2015’s “Sicario.” Forecasts have predicted an opening between $10 million to $13 million at 3,055 locations. That’s on par with the original film, which debuted with $12 million and finished with $47 million domestically.

Stefano Sollima took over directing duties from Denis Villeneuve while Taylor Sheridan returned to pen the script. “Day of the Soldado” sees Del Toro and Brolin reprising their roles as a former undercover operative and CIA agent. It’s averaging a 64% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The original film, which also starred Emily Blunt, secured an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and went on to score three Oscar nominations.

Related

Uncle Drew” is also pegged to launch with $10 million to $13 million at 2,742 sites. NBA all-star Kyrie Irving stars in the Pepsi commercial-turned-feature film about a down-on-his-luck basketball coach (Lil Rel Howery), who enlists basketball legend Uncle Drew to recruit a group of septuagenarian former ballers to play in Harlem’s Rucker Classic street ball tournament.

The sports comedy features a mashup of athletes and comedians, including Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Lisa Leslie, Erica Ash, Tiffany Haddish, and Nick Kroll. “Uncle Drew” was directed by Charles Stone III and written by Jay Longino.

After a sluggish 2017, “Incredibles 2,” “Ocean’s 8,” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” have bolstered the summer box office by 16% to $2.09 billion through June 27, according to ComScore.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin

    Box Office: 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' Scores $2 Million on Thursday Night

    Sony’s “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” has opened with a solid $2 million at 2,669 North American locations on Thursday. Lionsgate’s basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” launched with $1.1 million at 2,200 sites in previews. Universal’s sophomore frame of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is expected to dominate the weekend with another $60 million to $75 million. The […]

  • ‘Into the Badlands’ Emily Beecham Joins

    ‘Into the Badlands’ Star Emily Beecham Joins ‘Berlin, I Love You’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony’s “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” has opened with a solid $2 million at 2,669 North American locations on Thursday. Lionsgate’s basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” launched with $1.1 million at 2,200 sites in previews. Universal’s sophomore frame of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is expected to dominate the weekend with another $60 million to $75 million. The […]

  • Operation Red Sea review

    Local Hits Power Chinese Box Office to Strongest First Six Months Ever

    Sony’s “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” has opened with a solid $2 million at 2,669 North American locations on Thursday. Lionsgate’s basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” launched with $1.1 million at 2,200 sites in previews. Universal’s sophomore frame of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is expected to dominate the weekend with another $60 million to $75 million. The […]

  • Denis O’Hare: Loss and Need for

    Denis O’Hare: Loss and Need for Healing Spawned ‘The Parting Glass’

    Sony’s “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” has opened with a solid $2 million at 2,669 North American locations on Thursday. Lionsgate’s basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” launched with $1.1 million at 2,200 sites in previews. Universal’s sophomore frame of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is expected to dominate the weekend with another $60 million to $75 million. The […]

  • Robert Pattinson, fans, Damsel

    Robert Pattinson to Receive Award at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

    Sony’s “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” has opened with a solid $2 million at 2,669 North American locations on Thursday. Lionsgate’s basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” launched with $1.1 million at 2,200 sites in previews. Universal’s sophomore frame of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is expected to dominate the weekend with another $60 million to $75 million. The […]

  • 'Barbarians' Director Radu Jude on Holocaust

    Berlin Winner Radu Jude on Holocaust Denial Film 'Barbarians'

    Sony’s “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” has opened with a solid $2 million at 2,669 North American locations on Thursday. Lionsgate’s basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” launched with $1.1 million at 2,200 sites in previews. Universal’s sophomore frame of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is expected to dominate the weekend with another $60 million to $75 million. The […]

  • 'A Moment in the Reeds' Review

    Film Review: 'A Moment in the Reeds'

    Sony’s “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” has opened with a solid $2 million at 2,669 North American locations on Thursday. Lionsgate’s basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” launched with $1.1 million at 2,200 sites in previews. Universal’s sophomore frame of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is expected to dominate the weekend with another $60 million to $75 million. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad