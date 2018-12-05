‘Sicario 2’ Filmmaker to Direct Michael B. Jordan in ‘Without Remorse’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” director Stefano Sollima is in talks to direct Paramount’s adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel “Without Remorse” with Michael B. Jordan starring as operations officer John Clark.

Paramount hopes to launch a franchise with Jordan based on the Clark character. Jordan is currently attached to “Without Remorse” and “Rainbow Six,” which also features Clark, and had been meeting with potential directors to launch the series with “Remorse.” Currently, Sollima is only set to direct “Without Remorse.”

Akiva Goldsman will also be spearheading the endeavor as the film’s main producer with Jordan, Josh Appelbaum, and Andre Nemec also producing.

The news comes after Amazon and Paramount TV recently released a rebooted “Jack Ryan” series, also based on a Clancy character, on its streaming platform to positive reviews.

The studio hopes that the film will go into production in 2019, and it’s a possibility that it will be Jordan’s next film following the success of “Creed 2.”

Clark, a.k.a. John Terrence Kelly, is an ex-Navy Seal-turned-operations officer for the CIA and appeared in 17 novels starting with 1988’s “The Cardinal of the Kremlin.” Though mainly seen as a secondary character who helps CIA analysis Jack Ryan with more of the physical elements of any mission, Clark finally stepped into the spotlight with “Without Remorse,” which tells his backstory on how he came to work for the CIA.

Clark was also the focus of “Rainbow Six,” which followed his new task force and its mission to protect the world from its greatest terrorist threats. In films, Clark has been played by Willem Dafoe in Paramount’s “Clear and Present Danger” adaptation, starring Harrison Ford as Ryan, as well as by Liev Schreiber in “The Sum of All Fears,” which starred Ben Affleck as Ryan.

Paramount has been trying for years to get adaptations off the ground for both “Without Remorse” and “Rainbow Six,” with Chris McQuarrie and Ryan Reynolds circling the projects at one point. Jordan is considered one of Hollywood’s biggest stars currently, and is coming off the massive hit “Black Panther,” which has earned him Oscar buzz for his role as antagonist Killmonger.

Sollima made his name as the main director behind the popular Sky Atlantic crime series “Gomorra,” based on the critically acclaimed film. His work caught the attention of “Sicario 2” producers, who tapped him to take over the franchise after director Denis Villeneuve left to helm “Blade Runner 2049.”

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” bowed in June, bringing in $75 million worldwide. On top of “Without Remorse,” Sollima also landed the job of directing Activision’s “Call of Duty” movie.

He is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.